NUGL Returns to Money TV

New Interview Covers Latest Developments for NUGL

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NUGL Inc. (OTC: NUGL) (the “Company”), the cannabis industry's new standard of technology, is pleased to announce its second interview on the venerable financial program, Money TV.  

“We had to get back on the air and let the investing public know what we’ve been up to beyond the confines of a press release,” said Ryan Bartette, Chief Marketing Officer, NUGL.  “We now have launched our much-anticipated advertising platform with full reporting analytics 25 days ahead of schedule and even improved the imperative search function.  Our users already love it and we are selling new ads daily, monetizing our ever-growing user traffic.

“For the next few weeks we plan on using the Money TV format to update our current and prospective shareholders on all the roll-outs, development and general progress at NUGL,” added Bartlette.

Stay tuned to the latest NUGL appearances on Money TV at the link below:

https://moneytv.net/this-weeks-show/

About NUGL

NUGL is the world’s first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don’t sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL’s flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone. 

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans", "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.

