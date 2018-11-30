Omni-Lite Industries Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Revenue of US$2.0 million , up 21% as compared to Q2 2018

Adjusted EBITDA of US$612,000, or 31.1% of revenue

Year to date September 2018 bookings of US $6.1 million, up 35% versus last year’ s comparable period

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc. (the "Company" or "Omni-Lite") (TSXV: OML) (OTCQX: OLNCF) reported third quarter fiscal 2018 revenue of US$2.0 million, representing an increase of 21% over the fiscal 2018 second quarter and a decrease of 2.5% over the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

"Revenue and bookings from aerospace and defense fastener applications continue to strengthen as we respond to increasing customers’ needs. We anticipate growing requirements from major defense contractors for electronics in our newly acquired Monzite subsidiary,” CEO David Robbins said.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was $612,000, or 31.1% of revenue, as compared to $450,000 (27.7% of revenue) in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and $649,000 (32.2% of revenue) in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Net loss and diluted loss per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was US$(584,750) and US$(0.06) per share, respectively, as compared to [comprehensive] income and [comprehensive] diluted earnings per share of US$329,794 and US$ 0.04 per share, respectively, for the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

The third quarter of fiscal 2018 included one-time expenses associated with the acquisition of Monzite Corporation (“Monzite”) of approximately US$294,000 and an inventory obsolescence provision of approximately US$560,000. These expenses and costs have been removed from Adjusted EBITDA.

The third quarter of fiscal 2018 also included a deferred tax expense associated with the acquisition of Monzite of approximately US$259,000 or US$(0.02) per share.

Year to date September fiscal 2018 revenue was US$4.9 million, as compared to US$5.5 million in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was US$1.3 million year to date as compared to US$1.7 million year to date in the year ago period. Net loss and diluted loss per share for the nine months were US$659,204 or US$(0.07) per share, respectively, as compared to net income and diluted earnings per share for last year’s comparable period of US$1.1 million and US$0.11, respectively.

Year to date September fiscal 2018 bookings were US$6.1 million, as compared to US$4.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2017. At September 30, 2018, the Company’s cash position was US$713,386 and outstanding revolving line of credit of US$330,000.

THREE MONTH FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS SUMMARY (US $000)

For the three months ended September 30, 2018 For the three months ended June 30, 2018 For the three months ended September 30, 2017 Revenue 1,965 1,622 2,017 EBITDA(1) (261) 423 626 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 612 450 649 Net Income (585) 113 445 EPS (US) ($0.06) $0.01 $0.04

NINE MONTH FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS SUMMARY (US $000)

For the 9 months ended September 30, 2018 For the 9 months ended September 30, 2017 Revenue 4,929 5,496 EBITDA(1) 181 1,640 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 1,282 1,691 Net Income (659) 1,135 EPS ($0.07) $0.11

(1) EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation, gains (losses) on sale of assets and non-recurring items. These are non-IFRS financial measures, as defined herein, and should be read in conjunction with IFRS financial measures. These non-IFRS financial measures are not presented as an alternative to IFRS reported net income or as a measure of our liquidity. The non-IFRS financial measures as used herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA along with IFRS financial measures enhances the understanding of our operating results and may be useful to investors in comparing our operating performance with that of other companies and estimating our enterprise value. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also a useful tool in evaluating the operating results of the Company given the significant variation that can result from, for example, the timing of capital expenditures and the amount of working capital in support of our customer programs and contracts. We also use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, to allocate resources and capital, and to evaluate future growth opportunities.

Omni

-Lite Industries Canada, Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures

mission

critical,

precision

components

utilized by

Fortune

100 companies including Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Embraer, Alcoa, Ford, Borg Warner, Chrysler, John Deere, the U.S. Military and Nike.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. David Robbins, CEO

Tel. No. (562) 404-8510 or (800) 577-6664

Email: d.robbins@omni-lite.com

Website: www.omni-lite.com

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words

such

as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that

certain

events or

conditions

"may" or "will"

occur.

In

particular,

forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the expected future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no

assurance

that

such

expectations will prove to be

correct.

We

cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause

actual

events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental regulation; unanticipated operating events or performance; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to

obtain

required

approvals

from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things,

capital,

skilled

personnel

and supplies;

changes

in tax laws; and the other risk factors

disclosed

under

our

profile on

SEDAR

at

www.sedar.com.

Readers

are

cautioned

that

this

list

of

risk

factors should not be construed as

exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.