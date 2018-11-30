On early redemption of Baltic RE Group, AS bonds

Baltic RE Group, AS will close the list of bondholders for its bonds (ISIN code LV0000802197, ticker BREB061520A) early redemption and interest payment on December 5, 2018.

Proceeding from the above, bonds of Baltic RE Group, AS will be traded for the last day today November 30, 2018. Trading with Baltic RE Group, AS bonds will be suspended starting from December 3, 2018, until the early redemption on December 12, 2018.

Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.