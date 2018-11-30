30/11/2018 19:16:17

Razors Down: BMT’s No Shave November In Support of Men’s Health

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (“BMT”), announce their participation in and acknowledgment of Prostrate Cancer Awareness Month with their No Shave November campaign.

BMT employees celebrated being part of the BMT Men’s Health Team by wearing a team jersey to increase awareness of men’s health issues, to promote preventative health services, and to encourage a healthy lifestyle. Employees grew beards throughout the month as an additional show of support. Further, BMT has committed to making a $5,000 donation to the Movember Foundation, whose action plan is “Connecting clinicians and researchers from around the world to accelerate health outcomes for men living with prostate and testicular cancer.”

“The BMT No Shave November campaign, and more broadly our Men’s and Women’s Health Initiative, has been well received by our employees and our customers,” said BMT CEO Frank Leto. “It has generated a sense of camaraderie and it has made it easier for people to talk about men’s and women’s health, which can be a difficult topic.” Almost 100 BMT employees committed to growing a beard in November. Employees posed for a group photo that appeared on BMT social media sites.

BMT held their first No Shave November campaign in 2015 as part of their Men’s and Women’s Health Initiative. In October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, BMT organized a Think Pink campaign that included employees wearing pink; a donation to a locally-based program that provides free mammograms; and providing related materials in their banking locations throughout the Delaware Valley.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), including its principal subsidiary, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (BMT), was founded in 1889, and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa.  BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $4.4 billion in corporate assets and $13.9 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 9/30/18).  Today, the company operates 43 banking locations, six (6) wealth management offices and three (3) insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmtc.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation’s underlying assumptions. The words “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “likely,” “possibly,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “potentially,” “probably,” “outlook,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “plan,” “forecast,” “project,” “are optimistic,” “are looking,” “are looking forward” and “believe” or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation’s actual future results or performance may be materially different.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. Such factors include, among others, our need for capital, our ability to control operating costs and expenses, and to manage loan and lease delinquency rates; the credit risks of lending activities and overall quality of the composition of our loan, lease and securities portfolio; the impact of economic conditions, consumer and business spending habits, and real estate market conditions on our business and in our market area; changes in the levels of general interest rates, deposit interest rates, or net interest margin and funding sources; changes in banking regulations and policies and the possibility that any banking agency approvals we might require for certain activities will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all or will be conditioned in a manner that would impair our ability to implement our business plans; changes in accounting policies and practices; the inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; competition in our marketplace; war or terrorist activities; our ability to complete anticipated acquisitions and any material differences in the actual financial results, cost savings and revenue enhancements associated with our acquisitions; and other factors as described in our securities filings. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on Management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any changes in risk factors that we may identify in our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tina S. McDonald

SVP, Marketing

610.581.4875

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a45df48b-358d-44bb-8441-9490e7282700

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
09:34
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
15
08:22
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
14
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
2
Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ternium S.A. (TX) and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q1 2019 Financial Statements
5
NIO Inc. Announces Management Change

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GOOG, OZK, NKTR, FIT and TSRO
19:39
Ad-Venture Magazine Acquired by Mspark
19:27
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Increases Dividend 8%
19:18
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSKY, MDR and ATUS
19:16
Razors Down: BMT’s No Shave November In Support of Men’s Health
19:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RYAAY, PPDF and BA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:10
Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in Arroyo Grande
19:04
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:02
INVESTIGATION ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Marriott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 November 2018 20:17:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-30 21:17:05 - 2018-11-30 20:17:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY