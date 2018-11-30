30/11/2018 12:40:00

Report: Developing Opportunities within Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., Duluth, International Business Machines, Lam Research, Red Hat, and Weatherford International — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL), Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), and Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL), Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), and Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 28th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. (GOL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. reported revenue of $734.67MM vs $859.68MM (down 14.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.61 vs $0.60. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. reported revenue of $3,312.41MM vs $2,828.97MM (up 17.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.03 vs $1.41 (down 97.54%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.63 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

To read the full Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GOL

-----------------------------------------

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. (DLTH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Duluth's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Duluth reported revenue of $110.65MM vs $86.23MM (up 28.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.20 vs $0.13 (up 53.85%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Duluth reported revenue of $471.45MM vs $376.12MM (up 25.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.68 (up 7.35%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.03 and is expected to report on March 19th, 2019.

To read the full Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DLTH

-----------------------------------------

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM) REPORT OVERVIEW

International Business Machines' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, International Business Machines reported revenue of $18,756.00MM vs $19,153.00MM (down 2.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.95 vs $2.93 (up 0.68%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, International Business Machines reported revenue of $79,139.00MM vs $79,919.00MM (down 0.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.17 vs $12.43 (down 50.36%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 17th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Based on 8 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.40. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $14.02 and is expected to report on January 17th, 2019.

To read the full International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IBM

-----------------------------------------

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION (LRCX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lam Research's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Lam Research reported revenue of $2,330.69MM vs $2,478.14MM (down 5.95%) and basic earnings per share $3.43 vs $3.64 (down 5.77%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Lam Research reported revenue of $11,077.00MM vs $8,013.62MM (up 38.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $14.73 vs $10.47 (up 40.69%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $17.07 and is expected to report on July 25th, 2019.

To read the full Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LRCX

-----------------------------------------

RED HAT, INC. (RHT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Red Hat's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Red Hat reported revenue of $822.75MM vs $723.36MM (up 13.74%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.49 vs $0.55 (down 10.91%). For the twelve months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, Red Hat reported revenue of $2,920.46MM vs $2,411.80MM (up 21.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.46 vs $1.41 (up 3.55%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 18th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.00 and is expected to report on March 25th, 2019.

To read the full Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RHT

-----------------------------------------

WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC (WFT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Weatherford International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Weatherford International reported revenue of $1,444.00MM vs $1,460.00MM (down 1.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs -$0.26. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Weatherford International reported revenue of $5,699.00MM vs $5,749.00MM (down 0.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.84 vs -$3.82. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.21 and is expected to report on February 1st, 2019.

To read the full Weatherford International PLC (WFT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=WFT

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

