Report: Developing Opportunities within Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., Duluth, International Business Machines, Lam Research, Red Hat, and Weatherford International — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL), Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), and Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL), Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), and Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 28th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. (GOL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. reported revenue of $734.67MM vs $859.68MM (down 14.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.61 vs $0.60. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. reported revenue of $3,312.41MM vs $2,828.97MM (up 17.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.03 vs $1.41 (down 97.54%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.63 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC. (DLTH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Duluth's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Duluth reported revenue of $110.65MM vs $86.23MM (up 28.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.20 vs $0.13 (up 53.85%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Duluth reported revenue of $471.45MM vs $376.12MM (up 25.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.68 (up 7.35%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.03 and is expected to report on March 19th, 2019.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM) REPORT OVERVIEW

International Business Machines' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, International Business Machines reported revenue of $18,756.00MM vs $19,153.00MM (down 2.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.95 vs $2.93 (up 0.68%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, International Business Machines reported revenue of $79,139.00MM vs $79,919.00MM (down 0.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.17 vs $12.43 (down 50.36%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 17th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Based on 8 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.40. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $14.02 and is expected to report on January 17th, 2019.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION (LRCX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lam Research's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Lam Research reported revenue of $2,330.69MM vs $2,478.14MM (down 5.95%) and basic earnings per share $3.43 vs $3.64 (down 5.77%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Lam Research reported revenue of $11,077.00MM vs $8,013.62MM (up 38.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $14.73 vs $10.47 (up 40.69%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $17.07 and is expected to report on July 25th, 2019.

RED HAT, INC. (RHT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Red Hat's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Red Hat reported revenue of $822.75MM vs $723.36MM (up 13.74%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.49 vs $0.55 (down 10.91%). For the twelve months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, Red Hat reported revenue of $2,920.46MM vs $2,411.80MM (up 21.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.46 vs $1.41 (up 3.55%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 18th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.00 and is expected to report on March 25th, 2019.

WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC (WFT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Weatherford International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Weatherford International reported revenue of $1,444.00MM vs $1,460.00MM (down 1.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs -$0.26. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Weatherford International reported revenue of $5,699.00MM vs $5,749.00MM (down 0.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.84 vs -$3.82. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.21 and is expected to report on February 1st, 2019.

