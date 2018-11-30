Report: Developing Opportunities within Unifirst, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Albemarle, Tableau Software, Huami, and Johnson & Johnson — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

Related content UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Ligand Pharmace.. Report: Developing Opportunities within Balchem, STERIS.. Related debate J&J kom med Q3-regnskab i dag. Det er nok relevant for ..

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA), Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

UNF DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=UNF RCL DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RCL ALB DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ALB DATA DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DATA HMI DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HMI JNJ DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JNJ

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA), Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 28th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

UNIFIRST CORPORATION (UNF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Unifirst's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Unifirst reported revenue of $434.06MM vs $403.59MM (up 7.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.84 vs -$0.25. For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Unifirst reported revenue of $1,696.49MM vs $1,590.96MM (up 6.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $8.27 vs $3.48 (up 137.64%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.47 and is expected to report on October 16th, 2019.

To read the full Unifirst Corporation (UNF) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=UNF

-----------------------------------------

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD. (RCL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Royal Caribbean Cruises' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Royal Caribbean Cruises reported revenue of $2,796.19MM vs $2,569.54MM (up 8.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.88 vs $3.51 (up 10.54%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Royal Caribbean Cruises reported revenue of $8,777.85MM vs $8,496.40MM (up 3.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $7.57 vs $5.96 (up 27.01%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.85 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2019.

To read the full Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RCL

-----------------------------------------

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION (ALB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Albemarle's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Albemarle reported revenue of $777.75MM vs $754.87MM (up 3.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.21 vs $1.07 (up 13.08%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Albemarle reported revenue of $3,071.98MM vs $2,677.20MM (up 14.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.49 vs $5.73 (down 91.45%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.11 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full Albemarle Corporation (ALB) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ALB

-----------------------------------------

TABLEAU SOFTWARE, INC. (DATA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tableau Software's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Tableau Software reported revenue of $290.58MM vs $214.92MM (up 35.21%) and basic earnings per share -$0.26 vs -$0.59. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Tableau Software reported revenue of $877.06MM vs $826.94MM (up 6.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.35 vs -$1.92. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.18 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

To read the full Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=DATA

-----------------------------------------

HUAMI CORPORATION (HMI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Huami's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Huami reported revenue of $314.91MM vs $233.94MM (up 34.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.40 vs -$0.12. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Huami Corporation (HMI) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HMI

-----------------------------------------

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Johnson & Johnson's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Johnson & Johnson reported revenue of $20,348.00MM vs $19,650.00MM (up 3.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.47 vs $1.40 (up 5.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Johnson & Johnson reported revenue of $76,450.00MM vs $71,890.00MM (up 6.34%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.48 vs $6.04 (down 92.05%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Based on 8 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.74. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.66 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2019.

To read the full Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JNJ

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.