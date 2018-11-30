Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center to host 7th Annual Embassy Showcase—Winternational

Washington, DC, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC) is hosting the 7th annual embassy showcase, Winternational, from 11 AM – 2 PM, Thursday, December 6, 2018. Presented by World Trade Center Washington, DC (WTCDC), over 50 embassies will be participating in this year’s event.

The year-end cultural exposition showcases the culture, tourism, and trade initiatives of the largest and most dynamic diplomatic community in the world. Free and open to the public, guests can travel the globe as embassies promote their country through vibrant displays of visual art, food, handcrafts, as well as travel and tourism exhibits. This year, the event has expanded to host over 50 embassies with exhibits in both the Atrium and Atrium Hall of the RRB/ITC. Only at Winternational can guests experience the heritage and traditions of all these countries under one roof.

Participating embassies include Afghanistan, African Union Mission, Armenia, Australia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Costa Rica, Egypt, El Salvador, European Union Delegation, Fiji, Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Indonesia, Kenya, Kosovo, Latvia, Lesotho, Lithuania, Malawi, Malaysia, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The RRB/ITC is a preeminent forum in the heart of the nation’s capital advancing international commerce and cross-cultural dialogue. As a seamless, unifying framework, the ITC provides a platform for building connections, fostering diplomacy, growing businesses, and creating a more prosperous U.S. and global economy. WTCDC oversees the trade mission of the RRB/ITC, exclusively managed by TCMA (A Drew Company). The event is free and open to the public.

About Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC)

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center is a dynamic hub for government, business, culture and community, in the heart of the nation’s capital. As the first and only federal building dedicated to both public and private use, the Reagan Building is the official World Trade Center Washington, DC (WTCDC), and a premier conference and event venue with executive office space, attractions, dining, retail, parking, and community activities.

Through the World Trade Centers Association, WTCDC utilizes a global network of 750,000 affiliated business from 300 trade centers in over 100 countries to maximize its connections and capabilities. With this extended network, WTCDC works diligently to ensure the RRB/ITC offers a rich mix of signature events such as high profile economic summits, conferences and cultural programs. These initiatives foster international dialogue, enhance diplomacy, and generate business opportunities. Visit www.itcdc.com or follow us @ReaganITCDC.

TCMA (A Drew Company)

Trade Center Management Associates (TCMA) is the exclusive manager of Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC). TCMA’s team specializes in International Trade Services, Real-Estate Management and Hospitality. For more information, visit www.drewcompany.com

