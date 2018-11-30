Safe Fleet Acquires Roll-Rite

BELTON, Mo., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Fleet, a leading global provider of safety and productivity solutions for fleet vehicles, is pleased to announce it has acquired the Roll-Rite group of companies.

Roll-Rite is an industry-leading provider of innovative OEM and aftermarket safety products that protect cargo, reduce risks to drivers and roadways, and improve fleet efficiencies. Under the Roll-Rite and Pulltarps brands, Roll-Rite manufactures a complete line of application-specific automated and semi-automated tarping systems, motors, controls, and tarps for open body dump trucks, open top trailers and detachable containers. It is estimated that there are more than 150,000 trucks and trailers on the road today equipped with a Roll-Rite or Pulltarps branded system.

“Safe Fleet is thrilled to add Roll-Rite into the Safe Fleet family. It is an industry-leading, high-quality brand servicing a variety of industries,” said John R. Knox, Chairman, President, & CEO, Safe Fleet. “Our products and technologies are highly complementary and our mutual focus on being the premier provider of safety-oriented products to fleet vehicles is a perfect fit. Additionally, both Roll-Rite and Safe Fleet are committed to establishing a national footprint of product install and aftermarket service locations to better service all of our customers. With the addition of Roll-Rite’s Service & Install Centers in Henderson, CO, Council Bluffs, IA, and Torrington, CT, Safe Fleet now has six field locations across the US.”

“Joining Safe Fleet validates Roll-Rite’s intent to maintain our leadership position in designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art automated tarp systems for the global heavy duty trucking market while also providing a catalyst for growth we could not achieve on our own,” said Brad Templeman, President, Roll-Rite. “We are very excited to be aligned with Safe Fleet in providing the highest quality, most-advanced safety solutions to fleet vehicles.” Current management of Roll-Rite will continue with the business going forward and operate as a separate Roll-Rite entity within Safe Fleet.

“The addition of Roll-Rite is yet another important step in Safe Fleet’s journey in building the leading safety company for fleet vehicles across a variety of end-markets with leading brands and products,” stated John Knox. “Roll-Rite greatly expands our capabilities in serving customers in the construction, agriculture and recycling markets.”

About Safe Fleet Headquartered in Belton, MO, Safe Fleet owns a portfolio of brands that provide safety and productivity solutions to fleet vehicle manufacturers and operators around the world. These brands serve several major markets including: Bus, Rail, RV, Truck & Trailer, Work Truck, Law Enforcement, Emergency, Waste, Industrial, and Military. With over 1,500 employees and 14 manufacturing locations, Safe Fleet targets markets with increasing demand for operator, passenger, and pedestrian safety. For more information about Safe Fleet and its portfolio of brands, please visit www.safefleet.net . Safe Fleet is a portfolio company of Oak Hill Capital Partners.

About Roll-Rite

Headquartered in Gladwin, MI, Roll·Rite® designs and manufactures application-specific automated and semi-automated tarping systems, motors, controls and tarps for open body dump trucks, open-top trailer and detachable containers serving the Construction, Agriculture, Waste and Recycling markets. With the recent additions of Automatic Load Covering and Pulltarps manufacturing acquisitions, Roll-Rite has one of the most complete product portfolios available to customers. Roll-Rite systems quickly and reliably contain and protect payloads, create a safer working environment for drivers, and maximize your return-on-investment by increasing revenues and reducing the cost of ownership. For more information, please visit www.rollrite.com .

About Oak Hill Capital Partners

Oak Hill is a private equity firm managing funds with more than $12 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception from leading global endowments and foundations, public and corporate pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, financial institutions, consultants, and family offices. Over the past 30+ years, the professionals at Oak Hill and its predecessors have invested in 90 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Consumer, Retail & Distribution; Industrials; Media & Communications; and Services. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit www.oakhillcapital.com .

Contact Information:

Lori Jetha

Director of Marketing

ljetha@safefleet.net

877.630.7366