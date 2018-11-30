30/11/2018 23:00:00

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Related content
09 Nov - 
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $500,000,000 ..
07 Nov - 
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Proposed $500,000,000 Pu..
02 Nov - 
Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Credit Suisse 27th A..
Related debate
14 Oct - 
Købte SRPT i fredags. Pta. tilbagefald fra 162 t..

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on November 30, 2018, that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to thirty individuals hired by Sarepta in November 2018. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 55,270 shares of Sarepta's common stock, and in the aggregate, 16,890 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The options have an exercise price of $129.47 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Sarepta's common stock on November 30, 2018 (the “Grant Date”). One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting dates.

One-fourth of the RSUs will vest yearly on each anniversary of the Grant Date, such that the RSUs granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting date.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is at the forefront of precision genetic medicine, having built an impressive and competitive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and more recently in Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) and CNS-related disorders, totaling over 20 therapies in various stages of development. The Company’s programs span across several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. Sarepta is poised to be the most meaningful precision genetic medicine company in the world and make a profound difference in the lives of patients suffering from rare neuromuscular diseases and other rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at 

www.sarepta.com

. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us. 

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Media and Investors:

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052

iestepan@sarepta.com

or

W2O Group

Jerica Pitts, 312-858-3469

jpitts@w2ogroup.com

Sarepta- Corporate Logo (Image).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

30 Nov SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
09 Nov SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $500,000,000 Public Offering of Common Stock
07 Nov SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Proposed $500,000,000 Public Offering of Common Stock
02 Nov SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Credit Suisse 27th Annual Healthcare Conference
31 Oct SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30 Oct SRPT
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Sarepta Therapeutics, Reinsurance Group of America, Illinois Tool Works, ATN International, Morningstar, and Hubbell — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
24 Oct SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments
18 Oct SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on October 24, 2018
15 Oct SRPT
Sarepta and Lysogene Announce Exclusive License Agreement for LYS-SAF302, a Late-stage Gene Therapy for the Treatment of MPS IIIA, and Grant of Option Rights to an Additional CNS Gene Therapy Candidate
08 Oct SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics Enters into Long-term Strategic Manufacturing Partnership with Paragon Bioservices, Greatly Enhancing its Commercial Capacity for Future Gene Therapies  

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
2
Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q1 2019 Financial Statements
3
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
4
Celyad Doses First mCRC Patient in the Phase 1 alloSHRINK Trial Evaluating Non-Gene Edited Allogeneic CAR-T Candidate, CYAD-101
5
Mercer International Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes

Related stock quotes

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 129.47 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

30 Nov
Tower 16 Capital Partners Acquires Fourth Multifamily Project in Las Vegas for $29.5 Million, Plans to Renovate 314-Unit Evergreen Apartments
30 Nov
Exergen Global’s Sensors Help Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical (SCB) Develop a Solution to Ensure Safe Blood Transfusions With Reliable, Accurate Temperature Measurement
30 Nov
Attis Industries Receives Notice from Nasdaq, Issues Business Update
30 Nov
Alio Gold Files Technical Report for Florida Canyon Mine and Provides Company Update
30 Nov
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tenaris S.A. (TS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TS Investors to Contact the Firm
30 Nov
Altimmune Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30 Nov
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jianpu Technology, Inc. - JT
30 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 December 2018 00:02:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-01 01:02:41 - 2018-12-01 00:02:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY