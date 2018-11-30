30/11/2018 14:26:41

Seattle Marriott Welcomes the Holiday Season on the Waterfront

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located on the waterfront,  near the heart of downtown, Seattle Marriott is inviting guests to discover the best of the city this holiday season. With easy access to some of Seattle’s top shopping, dining and outlets like Pike Place Market, the hotel offers guests a prime spot to ring in the holidays in Seattle.

With an array of Seattle hotel deals, ideal for all types of guests staying in town for the holidays, the Seattle Marriott provides a comfortable refuge in the center of the city. Modern rooms, on-site dining and the hotel’s M Club Lounge all make for unforgettable stays.

With its excellent location, the hotel puts guests close to some of the holiday seasons best events, including the departure of Argosy’s Christmas Ship from the Waterfront on December 6th- 8th.

The Seattle Aquarium will be hosting two holiday events including, Diving Santa where guests can watch Santa dive in a 120,000–gallon Window on the Washington Waters exhibit, and the Winter Fishtival which features hands-on activities and facts about the care and feeding of the Aquarium’s animals.

The Enchant Christmas light maze runs from November 23rd through December 30th and guests are invited to hop aboard the free waterfront shuttle, putting them close to King St. Station and within walking distance to Safeco Field. The free shuttle goes from the Stadiums in Pioneer Square along the waterfront to the Space Needle and back and forth from 10:00am to 8:00pm.

Pike Place Market will be decked out for the holiday season. Visit market craftspeople and artists for great holiday gifts, attend one of many special events or just come by to admire the beautiful decorations and the Market’s Holiday Tree. As a bonus, on the first three Saturdays in December, from 1:00pm to 2:30pm, guests can enjoy local high school jazz combos, with live music in the atrium.

With these and other exciting holiday events going on just moments from the hotel, Seattle Marriott Waterfront is an ideal home-away-from-home for travelers looking to experience the best of the holiday season in Seattle. For more information, or to book a stay at the waterfront Seattle hotel, guests can call 1-206-443-5000.

About Seattle Marriott Waterfront

Seattle Marriott Waterfront offers luxurious accommodations, high-tech amenities, a renowned restaurant, ideal location and unparalleled customer service, with quick access to the city's most famous attractions. Guests will find themselves in a prime location on the Seattle Waterfront, just steps from the world-famous Pike Place Market and the Seattle Aquarium. A short walk from the hotel, guests can experience the iconic Space Needle and downtown shopping and entertainment. After an exhilarating day of exploring the city, relax in spacious guest rooms offering sophisticated decor, plush bedding, high-speed internet access and jaw-dropping views. Visit Hook & Plow featuring modern American cuisine using locally sourced products, craft beers, specialty liquors and artisan wines. The hotel also features a heated indoor/outdoor connecting pool, modern gym and close to 15,000 square feet of stylish event space. Its spacious accommodations include many rooms with waterfront bay views.

CONTACT:

Seattle Marriott Waterfront

2100 Alaskan Way Seattle, Washington 98121 USA

1-206-443-5000

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/seawf-seattle-marriott-waterfront/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72ac9db4-2266-49d3-b6cd-5ec3d6a4ac83

 

SEAWF_logo_L.png

