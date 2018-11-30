SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers Marriott International, Inc. ("Marriott" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MAR). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/mar.

The investigation concerns whether Marriott and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 30, 2018, Marriott disclosed the discovery of “a data security incident involving [its] Starwood guest reservation database” and “that an unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information, and took steps towards removing it.” Marriott stated that “information on up to approximately 500 million guests” had been subject to unauthorized access since 2014. Following this news, Marriott’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 30, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Marriott shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/mar. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com