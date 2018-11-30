30/11/2018 22:41:43

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX

Related content
30 Nov - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, ACHC and ADNT: Levi & Kor..
29 Nov - 
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Enc..
29 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (“TG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TGTX) Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether TG and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

[Click here to join a class action]

On September 25, 2018, TG announced that it would not be releasing data from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 study of the Company’s leukemia treatment TG-1101 (ublituximab) and that the study had failed to meet the overall response rate (“ORR”) stated goal.  In a press release, TG announced that the trial’s Data Safety Monitoring Board had met to review ongoing data from the UNITY-CLL study and advised the Company that the interim analysis of the ORR could not be conducted at that time because the data was not sufficiently mature to conduct the analysis. 

Following this news, TG’s stock price fell $4.10 per share, or 44.32%, to close at $5.15 per share on September 25, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

30 Nov TGTX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX
30 Nov ACHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TGTX, ACHC and ADNT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
29 Nov TGTX
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In TG Therapeutics, Inc. To Contact The Firm
29 Nov ACHC
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ACHC, JT, HTHT and ATUS
28 Nov EIX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TGTX ACHC HTHT IGCC ALGN FIT TSRO EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
28 Nov TGTX
MONDAY DEADLINE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – TGTX
28 Nov TGTX
DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - December 3, 2018
28 Nov ACHC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Acadia Healthcare, and TG Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
27 Nov HON
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG TGTX JT COST HON DY RYAAY MGI PPDF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
27 Nov ADM
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Synthetic Biologics, Plexus, TG Therapeutics, Hortonworks, NorthWestern, and Archer Daniels Midland — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
2
Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q1 2019 Financial Statements
3
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
4
Celyad Doses First mCRC Patient in the Phase 1 alloSHRINK Trial Evaluating Non-Gene Edited Allogeneic CAR-T Candidate, CYAD-101
5
Mercer International Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes

Related stock quotes

TG Therapeutics Inc 5.040 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

30 Nov
Tower 16 Capital Partners Acquires Fourth Multifamily Project in Las Vegas for $29.5 Million, Plans to Renovate 314-Unit Evergreen Apartments
30 Nov
Exergen Global’s Sensors Help Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical (SCB) Develop a Solution to Ensure Safe Blood Transfusions With Reliable, Accurate Temperature Measurement
30 Nov
Attis Industries Receives Notice from Nasdaq, Issues Business Update
30 Nov
Alio Gold Files Technical Report for Florida Canyon Mine and Provides Company Update
30 Nov
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tenaris S.A. (TS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TS Investors to Contact the Firm
30 Nov
Altimmune Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30 Nov
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jianpu Technology, Inc. - JT
30 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 December 2018 00:02:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-01 01:02:45 - 2018-12-01 00:02:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY