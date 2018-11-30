30/11/2018 22:32:53

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McKesson Corporation - MCK

Related content
29 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC..
26 Nov - 
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces..
23 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of McKesson Corporation (“McKesson” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCK).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether McKesson and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On January 25, 2017, McKesson announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017.  The Company reported an Adjusted Earnings per diluted share of $3.05, down 4% from the same period in the prior year, and further reported lower-than-expected North American Pharmaceutical Distribution and Services business unit revenue of $41.7 billion. McKesson informed investors that its disappointing financial results were “a result of the generic pricing actions [McKesson] began to implement late in our second quarter,” as McKesson’s “prices were ultimately set at a lower level than our initial expectations that were included in our previous guidance.” 

On this news, McKesson’s stock price fell $12.55 per share, or roughly 8.3%, to close at $138.55 per share on January 26, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

30 Nov MCK
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McKesson Corporation - MCK
29 Nov MCK
SHAREHOLDER ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against McKesson Corporation (MCK) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline -December 26, 2018
26 Nov MCK
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McKesson Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
23 Nov MCK
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McKesson Corporation - MCK
19 Nov MCK
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McKesson Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
16 Nov MCK
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McKesson Corporation - MCK
10 Nov MCK
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of McKesson Corporation - MCK
03 Nov MCK
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of McKesson Corporation - MCK
30 Oct NAVI
Research Report Identifies Deckers Outdoor, Navient, Phillips 66, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, McKesson, and Equity Residential with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
29 Oct MCK
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claim On Behalf of Investors of McKesson Corporation - MCK

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
2
Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q1 2019 Financial Statements
3
Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
4
Celyad Doses First mCRC Patient in the Phase 1 alloSHRINK Trial Evaluating Non-Gene Edited Allogeneic CAR-T Candidate, CYAD-101
5
Mercer International Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes

Related stock quotes

McKesson Corporation 124.50 -1.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

30 Nov
Tower 16 Capital Partners Acquires Fourth Multifamily Project in Las Vegas for $29.5 Million, Plans to Renovate 314-Unit Evergreen Apartments
30 Nov
Exergen Global’s Sensors Help Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical (SCB) Develop a Solution to Ensure Safe Blood Transfusions With Reliable, Accurate Temperature Measurement
30 Nov
Attis Industries Receives Notice from Nasdaq, Issues Business Update
30 Nov
Alio Gold Files Technical Report for Florida Canyon Mine and Provides Company Update
30 Nov
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tenaris S.A. (TS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TS Investors to Contact the Firm
30 Nov
Altimmune Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30 Nov
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jianpu Technology, Inc. - JT
30 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 December 2018 00:03:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-01 01:03:04 - 2018-12-01 00:03:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY