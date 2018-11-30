30/11/2018 21:05:00

SP Plus Corporation Completes Acquisition of Bags

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ: SP) (“SP+”, “SP Plus” or “the Company”), a leading national provider of parking, ground transportation, and related services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients throughout North America, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Baggage Airline Guest Services, Inc. and Home Serv Delivery, LLC, their subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, “Bags”), for an all cash purchase price of $275 million.

Bags combines exceptional customer service with innovative technologies to provide remote airline check-in, baggage handling and related services. Based in Orlando, FL, Bags operates in over 250 cities in North America with approximately 3,000 employees. Its clients include major airlines, airports, sea ports, cruise lines, and leading hotels and resorts. Bags handles more than 5 million checked bags annually. Bags generated approximately $145 million in revenues in 2017.

As previously communicated, the transaction is not expected to materially impact SP+’s fiscal 2018 results, excluding transaction costs, and is expected to be accretive to cash flow in the first year post closing. SP+ has secured a new $550 million credit facility in conjunction with closing the transaction.

G Marc Baumann, SP+’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very excited to work with the Bags team, and look forward to leveraging our complementary service lines to accelerate growth and diversify our client base. I am confident that the strategic and financial merits of the acquisition will greatly benefit our shareholders, while the strength of the combined company will create new opportunities for our clients and employees.”

Bob Miles, President of Bags, said, “SP+ is the ideal partner to help us grow our business and position Bags for long-term success. We look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding service and innovative, technology-driven solutions to our clients.”

The Company also posted to its investor relations website, ir.spplus.com, an updated presentation providing more information on the Bags acquisition, the strategic rationale for the transaction, and select financial information and anticipated tax benefits.

Media Contact:

ICR/Phil Denning

(646) 277 - 1258

Phil.Denning@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

ICR/Rachel Schacter

(646) 277 - 1243

rachel.schacter@icrinc.com

About SP+

SP+ provides professional parking management, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company has more than 20,000 employees and operates approximately 3,500 facilities with 2.0 million parking spaces in hundreds of cities across North America, including parking-related and shuttle bus operations serving approximately 70 airports. SP+ is one of the leading valet operators in the nation with more four and five diamond luxury properties, including hotels and resorts, than any other valet competitor. The Company's ground transportation division transports approximately 37 million passengers each year; its facility maintenance division operates in dozens of U.S. cities; and it provides a wide range of event logistics services. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

You should not construe the information on that website to be a part of this release. SP Plus Corporation's annual reports filed on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and its current reports on Form 8-K are available on the Internet at www.sec.gov and can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the SP+ website.

About Bags

For more than 25 years, Bags has been on a mission to Make Travel Easier. From convenient luggage delivery and remote airline check-in to innovative guest services for the travel and hospitality industries, Bags combines unique offerings with unparalleled customer service to make travel less of a hassle for individuals and companies alike. With operations in more than 250 cities in the U.S. and Canada, Bags handles over five million checked bags and greets millions of guests each year. Bags proudly provides services for all major airlines, cruise lines, sea ports, renowned resorts & hotel chains, convention centers and airports across the country. See how Bags simplifies travel at www.bagsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected tax and other anticipated benefits of the acquisition by SP Plus of Bags, and other expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of SP Plus. SP Plus has tried to identify these statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project" and "will" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to operations and the business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The risks relating to the acquisition include the risk that the tax and other benefits that SP Plus anticipates as a result of the transaction are not fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; the risk that certain risks and liabilities associated with Bags have not been discovered; and the effect of the acquisition on SP Plus' and Bags' relationships with their respective clients, customers, vendors and personnel. The risks relating to the businesses of SP Plus and Bags generally include intense competition; changing consumer preferences that may lead to a decline in demand for the services provided by SP Plus and Bags; the ability to preserve long-term client relationships; the loss, or renewal on less favorable terms, of management contracts, leases or other contracts with clients or customers; and deterioration of general economic and business conditions or changes in demographic trends. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

SP Plus Corporation

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
09:34
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
15
08:22
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
14
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
2
Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ternium S.A. (TX) and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Chemesis International Inc. Reports Fiscal Q1 2019 Financial Statements
5
NIO Inc. Announces Management Change

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:02
Casa Systems Appoints Michael T. Hayashi to its Board of Directors
22:01
QIAGEN and NeoGenomics collaborate to offer cancer patients Day-One access to innovative companion diagnostics for newly approved drugs
21:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SFIX
21:52
Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Adient plc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ADNT
21:52
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium
21:44
IT – INET Nordic – Auction on Demand in Smart Order Routing strategies update delayed (70/18)
21:30
Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results
21:30
Larson Electronics Releases 160W General Use High Bay LED Light Fixture, 25’ Whip, 20,800 Lumens, IP65
21:30
Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Special Dividend

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 November 2018 22:20:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-30 23:20:38 - 2018-11-30 22:20:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY