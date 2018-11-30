Summit Financial Group, Inc. Increases Dividend 8%

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a fourth quarter 2018 dividend of $0.14 per share payable on December 31, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 14, 2018, representing an 8 percent increase compared to the $0.13 paid each of the previous three quarters in 2018.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty banking locations. Summit also operates Summit Insurance Services, LLC in Moorefield, West Virginia and Leesburg, Virginia.

Contact: Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations

Telephone: (304) 530-0526

Email: tely@summitfgi.com