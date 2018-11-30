Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Southfield, MI, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced the dates for its fourth quarter 2018 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its fourth quarter operating results on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: 877-407-9039

International: 201-689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on Sun Communities’ website www.suncommunities.com .

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671

Passcode: 13685225

The replay will be accessible through March 7, 2019.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that currently owns and operates or has an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites as of September 30, 2018.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500