Trading in unit rights (UR) and paid subscription units (BTU) in Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) (440/18)

As from December 4, 2018, Unit rights issued by Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 14, 2018.
Instrument:
Unit rights
Short name:
SES UR
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0012011146
Orderbook ID:
164258
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic Code:
FNSE
Instrument:
Paid subscribed units
Short name:
SES BTU
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0012011153
Orderbook ID:
164259
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic Code:
FNSE
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB.