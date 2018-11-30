Trading in unit rights (UR) and paid subscription units (BTU) in Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) (440/18)

As from December 4, 2018, Unit rights issued by Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 14, 2018.

Instrument: Unit rights Short name: SES UR Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0012011146 Orderbook ID: 164258 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 Mic Code: FNSE

As from December 4, 2018, Unit rights issued by Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.

Instrument: Paid subscribed units Short name: SES BTU Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0012011153 Orderbook ID: 164259 Market Segment: First North STO / 8 Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 Mic Code: FNSE

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB.