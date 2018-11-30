Update -- US FDA approves Invivoscribe LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay as CDx and Astellas drug XOSPATA (gilteritinib fumarate) for treatment of AML patients in the US

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivoscribe is pleased to announce FDA approval of both the LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay and the Astellas drug, XOSPATA (gilteritinib fumarate), for treatment of FLT3 positive refractory/relapse acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients in the US. Further, the Japanese MHLW has confirmed national reimbursement for the LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay in Japan.

Invivoscribe developed the LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay in partnership with Astellas as the companion diagnostic to predict patient responses to Astellas Pharma's AML drug XOSPATA (gilteritinib fumarate).

This approval complements Invivoscribe’s prior regulatory approvals of this LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay as the companion diagnostic for RYDAPT (midostaurin) for Novartis (United States and Europe), and XOSPATA (gilteritinib fumarate) for Astellas (Japan). This CDx was also recently submitted to the PMDA in Japan and the US FDA as the CDx for predicting response to the Daiichi Sankyo drug, quizartinib hydrochloride.

This milestone further establishes the LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay as the international gold standard for comprehensive FLT3 assessment for critically ill AML patients as this CDx identifies both ITD and TKD mutations (including large internal tandem duplications), is available worldwide, and generates standardized signal ratios for both ITD and TKD mutations.

“Invivoscribe welcomes opportunities to use our Streamlined CDx ™ program to partner with global pharmaceutical companies interested in developing and commercializing companion diagnostics, whether their therapies are targeting hematologic diseases or solid tumors,” said Jeffrey Miller, Invivoscribe’s CSO and CEO.

About the Invivoscribe LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay

The LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay is a PCR-based, in vitro diagnostic test designed to detect internal tandem duplication (ITD) mutations and tyrosine kinase domain (TKD) mutations D835 and I836 in the FLT3 gene in genomic DNA extracted from mononuclear cells obtained from peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirates of patients diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia. This globally standardized test includes software that interprets data, generates mutant/wildtype signal ratios for ITD and TKD mutations, and predicts response to both gilteritinib fumarate and midostaurin. This extensively validated assay helps standardize the detection of genetic mutations in the FLT3 gene as one of the most important driver mutations in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

The LeukoStrat test is available as a test menu service through the Invivoscribe subsidiaries, LabPMM LLC (San Diego, CA, US), LabPMM GmbH (Martinsried, Germany) and LabPMM GK (Kawasaki City, Japan). LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay kits are currently distributed in Europe, will be available in Japan in 2018, and are planned for distribution in the United States, and China in the future.

About Invivoscribe

Invivoscribe is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to Improving Lives with Precision Diagnostics ™. For nearly twenty-five years, Invivoscribe has improved the quality of healthcare worldwide by providing high quality, standardized reagents, tests, and bioinformatics tools to advance the field of precision medicine. Invivoscribe has a successful track record of partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies interested in developing and commercializing companion diagnostics, and provides expertise in both regulatory and laboratory services. Providing distributable kits, as well as clinical trial services through its globally located clinical lab subsidiaries (LabPMM), Invivoscribe is an ideal partner from diagnostic development, through clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and commercialization.

For additional information please contact Invivoscribe at support@invivoscribe.com or visit www.invivoscribe.com .