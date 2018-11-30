30/11/2018 17:45:00

VMware Recognized as a Leader in November 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that VMware has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant of Gartner, Inc.’s November 2018 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure based on the completeness of vision and ability to execute axes.

“We’ve made tremendous progress with VMware’s HCI solutions both in terms of innovation and industry traction in the last two years,” said Yanbing Li, senior vice president and general manager, Storage and Availability Business Unit, VMware. “We believe our placement in the Leaders quadrant in the latest Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure not only validates our strategy, but reflects our continued focus to deliver a trusted, enterprise-grade solution to customers.”

“We feel the value of ‘full-stack’ HCI has been acknowledged,” continued Li. “By leading with a hardware-agnostic approach, VMware is uniquely positioned to deliver full-stack HCI, based on its proven Cloud Foundation solution that extends from on-prem to the cloud, to support organizations’ digital transformations and cloud strategies.”

VMware has the broadest flexibility of HCI deployment options for enterprises. Those options include 18 jointly certified OEM server vendors with more than 500 validated configurations, jointly engineered turn-key appliances with Dell EMC – VxRail and VxRack – and 500-plus public cloud provider partners that offer HCI-as-a-service. 

Consistent Innovation Drives Customer Adoption

With more than 17,000 customers including more than half of the Global 2000, VMware vSAN powers industry-leading HCI solutions with vSphere-native, flash-optimized storage for private and public cloud deployments. Recently at VMworld 2018 US, VMware unveiled a private beta program for vSAN to gather feedback on potential ways to further simplify the data center through native data protection, file services, and cloud-native storage capabilities.

At the core of VMware’s hybrid cloud strategy is VMware Cloud Foundation which delivers a comprehensive set of software-defined services for compute, storage, networking, security, and cloud management. Most recently at VMworld 2018 Europe, VMware announced VMware Cloud Foundation 3.5 that will deliver greater choice in deployment options across private and public clouds as well as new integration with VMware NSX-T and support for Kubernetes. The solution’s increased capabilities and flexibility will offer customers expanded support for an ever-growing set of workloads and cloud initiatives.

To read a complimentary copy of the November 2018 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure, please visit here.

    • Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure, John McArthur | Kiyomi Yamada | Philip Dawson | Julia Palmer, 27 November 2018.

    VMware, vSAN, vSphere, VMworld, Cloud Foundation, NSX, and NSX-T  are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

    This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

    Gartner Disclaimer

    Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

    About VMware

    VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to over 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, this year VMware celebrates twenty years of breakthrough innovation benefiting business and society. For more information please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

    Media Contact

    Stefanie Cannon

    VMware Global Communications

    1.650.427.1828

    scannon@vmware.com

    VMware,_Inc.-259492564616.jpg

