Ziyen Inc. CEO’s Presentation at OWI NA 2018, North America's Leading Conference for Well Intervention Hailed a Great Success

Ziyen presented alongside leading companies in the Oil and Gas Industry including Shell, Ardyne, Noble Energy, Oceaneering, ConocoPhillips, Tendeka, Wild Well Control and Technip

Round 2 of Funding Closes in 1 day

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Inc’s CEO, Alastair Caithness, had the opportunity to present in North America’s Leading Conference for Well Intervention in the beginning of November, alongside some of the global leaders in oil and gas technology and operations sectors.

The speaker rostrum for OWI NA 2018 featured both leaders and technical specialists who develop well life cycle strategies and solutions for onshore and offshore oil wells.

Alastair Caithness noted:

“We were very pleased to be invited to this conference about a very important topic for us at Ziyen Inc. as we begin our operations and oil production at our leases. Learning first hand from industry experts in well intervention and the new technologies that have been developed to increase the life of your well.

Our presentation about barriers to entry as a Start-Up oil company and the new technology which the company is developing to lower production costs in the US Marginal Oil Basins proved to be a hit with the audience.

I would like to thank Tommy Angell and his team at Offshore Network Ltd, for organizing a fantastic event and as Round 2 of Funding closes tomorrow, it gives me great pride that Ziyen had the opportunity to present alongside some of the leaders in the Industry. In the last 12 months, we have grown the company to now own 18 oil assets and have recently moved into production, and with the launch of the Ziyen Advantage in spring of 2019 it would be great to return next year and showcase the development of our company.”

Ziyen Inc. Presentation - Barriers to Entry as a Start-Up Oil Company and new technology to lower production costs in the US Marginal Oil Basins

About Ziyen Inc.:

Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. is a Scottish-American company focused on delivering 100% Energy Independence to the USA. Initially launched as a software company providing information on oil and gas related procurement contracts, Ziyen Inc. diversified in 2017, instating Ziyen Energy Division with intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. In 2017 Ziyen acquired the mineral rights to its first oil field in Indiana, and now have 18 oil assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) qualified Ziyen Inc. in November 2017 for our second round of funding, with a pre-IPO share price of $1.50. More information may be found in its Offering Circular filed with the SEC, or on their website www.ziyen.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

