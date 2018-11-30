30/11/2018 06:38:06

Ziyen Inc. CEO’s Presentation at OWI NA 2018, North America's Leading Conference for Well Intervention Hailed a Great Success

Ziyen presented alongside leading companies in the Oil and Gas Industry including Shell, Ardyne, Noble Energy, Oceaneering, ConocoPhillips, Tendeka, Wild Well Control and Technip

Round 2 of Funding Closes in 1 day

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Ziyen Inc’s CEO, Alastair Caithness, had the opportunity to present in North America’s Leading Conference for Well Intervention in the beginning of November, alongside some of the global leaders in oil and gas technology and operations sectors.

The speaker rostrum for OWI NA 2018 featured both leaders and technical specialists who develop well life cycle strategies and solutions for onshore and offshore oil wells.

Alastair Caithness noted:

“We were very pleased to be invited to this conference about a very important topic for us at Ziyen Inc. as we begin our operations and oil production at our leases.  Learning first hand from industry experts in well intervention and the new technologies that have been developed to increase the life of your well.

Our presentation about barriers to entry as a Start-Up oil company and the new technology which the company is developing to lower production costs in the US Marginal Oil Basins proved to be a hit with the audience.

I would like to thank Tommy Angell and his team at Offshore Network Ltd, for organizing a fantastic event and as Round 2 of Funding closes tomorrow, it gives me great pride that Ziyen had the opportunity to present alongside some of the leaders in the Industry.  In the last 12 months, we have grown the company to now own 18 oil assets and have recently moved into production, and with the launch of the Ziyen Advantage in spring of 2019 it would be great to return next year and showcase the development of our company.”

Ziyen Inc. Presentation - Barriers to Entry as a Start-Up Oil Company  and new technology to lower production costs in the US Marginal Oil Basins

For information on investing in Ziyen, please visit the company website at www.ziyen.com, or for a copy of the latest company overview, please email support@ziyen.com

About Ziyen Inc.:

Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. is a Scottish-American company focused on delivering 100% Energy Independence to the USA.  Initially launched as a software company providing information on oil and gas related procurement contracts, Ziyen Inc. diversified in 2017, instating Ziyen Energy Division with intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry.  In 2017 Ziyen acquired the mineral rights to its first oil field in Indiana, and now have 18 oil assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) qualified Ziyen Inc. in November 2017 for our second round of funding, with a pre-IPO share price of $1.50. More information may be found in its Offering Circular filed with the SEC, or on their website www.ziyen.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Josh Berg

Berg Capital Markets

josh@bergcapitalmarkets.com

Dean Holter, Esq.

Berg Capital Markets

dean@bergcapitalmarkets.com

Ziyen Logo 3.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
13
26 Nov
 
Det er fuldstædig meningsløst og tåbeligt !  Som sædvanligt spreder Rusland løgn og misinformation o..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Appointment of Rita Laeufle, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
2
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB on STO Structured Products
3
Aerojet Rocketdyne and Its Philanthropic Foundation Increase Support for California Wildfire Victims and First Responders
4
PyroGenesis Announces Q3, 2018 Results: Revenues of $1.1MM; Gross Margin of 23%; Current Backlog $6.7MM; Cash on Hand: $1.8MM
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ternium S.A. (TX) and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:23
Net Asset Value(s)
08:23
Net Asset Value(s)
08:23
Net Asset Value(s)
08:19
Net Asset Value(s)
08:19
Net Asset Value(s)
08:19
Net Asset Value(s)
08:15
Net Asset Value(s)
08:05
MGX Minerals Reports Up to 100% SiO2 at Gibraltar and 99.9% SiO2 at Wonah Silica Properties; Completes 2nd Drill Hole at Gibraltar
07:56
Response to Online Speculation

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
30 November 2018 08:40:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-30 09:40:59 - 2018-11-30 08:40:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY