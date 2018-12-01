Cooper Hotel Receives ConventionSouth’s Annual Readers’ Choice Award

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Hotel is honored to accept the ConventionSouth 2018 Readers’ Choice Award. This is the first time Cooper Hotel has received this award. The hotel will be featured in the December 2018 Awards Issue of ConventionSouth magazine. Cooper Hotel Conference Center & Spa is among 320 convention and visitor bureau meeting facilities and hotels to receive this year’s Readers’ Choice Award. More than 7,000 voters participated in the selection process.

“The value in receiving this prestigious recognition is that it comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals who hold events in the South,” says ConventionSouth publisher J. Talty O’Connor. “These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have contributed in determining that Cooper Hotel Conference Center & Spa indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity and service that they require.”

“Group meeting planners appreciate Cooper Hotel’s unique conference space with access to all of our health and wellness amenities, including healthy menu choices and fitness breaks during their conference,” said Tyler Cooper, MD, President and CEO of Cooper Aerobics. “We appreciate being honored with a ConventionSouth Readers’ Choice Award thanks to our outstanding customer services and amenities.”

Nestled in the heart of Cooper Aerobics Center in Dallas, Cooper Hotel is the place to stay well. A full-service, luxury boutique hotel, Cooper Hotel offers 61 oversized guest rooms with 12 suites, resort amenities and beautiful outdoor grounds for a weekend getaway, wedding reception or social event. For companies, it's the place to connect well, with nearly 8,000 square feet of gathering space for groups up to 250 and full-service catering with healthy options. Cooper Hotel offers corporate travel rates, meeting packages and multi-day conferences, with wellness lectures, fitness breaks and teambuilding sessions.

ConventionSouth is a national multimedia resource for event planning in the South. Throughout the year, meeting professionals nominate the meeting sites they believe provide exemplary service. The nominated sites are then compiled into an online ballot where meeting professionals and fans are asked to vote for the best of the best.

About Cooper Aerobics

Cooper Aerobics in Dallas serves as the headquarters for six health and wellness companies and a research and education nonprofit, The Cooper Institute®, founded in 1970 by Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH. Cooper Aerobics is the health and wellness resource that bases its recommendations on its world-leading body of data and expertise. Through the array of services Cooper offers, millions have been inspired to make good health a habit, helping improve their quality and quantity of life. Cooper Aerobics challenges people to Get Cooperized™ by adopting a healthy living mindset and following eight health guidelines developed by Dr. Cooper. For more information, call 866.906.2667 (COOP) or visit cooperaerobics.com. Get the latest updates on the Cooper Aerobics Facebook page.

Media Contact:

Pam Czerlinsky

972.560.3246

pczerlinsky@cooperaerobics.com