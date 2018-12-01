01/12/2018 01:09:12

Cooper Hotel Receives ConventionSouth’s Annual Readers’ Choice Award

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Hotel is honored to accept the ConventionSouth 2018 Readers’ Choice Award. This is the first time Cooper Hotel has received this award. The hotel will be featured in the December 2018 Awards Issue of ConventionSouth magazine. Cooper Hotel Conference Center & Spa is among 320 convention and visitor bureau meeting facilities and hotels to receive this year’s Readers’ Choice Award. More than 7,000 voters participated in the selection process.

“The value in receiving this prestigious recognition is that it comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals who hold events in the South,” says ConventionSouth publisher J. Talty O’Connor. “These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have contributed in determining that Cooper Hotel Conference Center & Spa indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity and service that they require.”

“Group meeting planners appreciate Cooper Hotel’s unique conference space with access to all of our health and wellness amenities, including healthy menu choices and fitness breaks during their conference,” said Tyler Cooper, MD, President and CEO of Cooper Aerobics. “We appreciate being honored with a ConventionSouth Readers’ Choice Award thanks to our outstanding customer services and amenities.”

Nestled in the heart of Cooper Aerobics Center in Dallas, Cooper Hotel is the place to stay well. A full-service, luxury boutique hotel, Cooper Hotel offers 61 oversized guest rooms with 12 suites, resort amenities and beautiful outdoor grounds for a weekend getaway, wedding reception or social event. For companies, it's the place to connect well, with nearly 8,000 square feet of gathering space for groups up to 250 and full-service catering with healthy options. Cooper Hotel offers corporate travel rates, meeting packages and multi-day conferences, with wellness lectures, fitness breaks and teambuilding sessions.

ConventionSouth is a national multimedia resource for event planning in the South. Throughout the year, meeting professionals nominate the meeting sites they believe provide exemplary service. The nominated sites are then compiled into an online ballot where meeting professionals and fans are asked to vote for the best of the best.

About Cooper Aerobics

Cooper Aerobics in Dallas serves as the headquarters for six health and wellness companies and a research and education nonprofit, The Cooper Institute®, founded in 1970 by Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH. Cooper Aerobics is the health and wellness resource that bases its recommendations on its world-leading body of data and expertise. Through the array of services Cooper offers, millions have been inspired to make good health a habit, helping improve their quality and quantity of life. Cooper Aerobics challenges people to Get Cooperized™ by adopting a healthy living mindset and following eight health guidelines developed by Dr. Cooper. For more information, call 866.906.2667 (COOP) or visit cooperaerobics.com. Get the latest updates on the Cooper Aerobics Facebook page.

Media Contact:

Pam Czerlinsky

972.560.3246

pczerlinsky@cooperaerobics.com

cooper.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
15
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
14
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Celyad Doses First mCRC Patient in the Phase 1 alloSHRINK Trial Evaluating Non-Gene Edited Allogeneic CAR-T Candidate, CYAD-101
2
Vilacto Bio Secured Patent Applications for LACTOACTIVE®
3
INNATE PHARMA : Publication of monalizumab research in the prestigious "Cell" journal
4
Himax Chairman Announces Share Purchase Plan
5
MOBI724 Global Solutions Reports Q3 2018 Results

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:00
MGX Minerals Provides Update on Spin-Out of MGX Renewables Inc.
02:04
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – NXEO
01:09
Cooper Hotel Receives ConventionSouth’s Annual Readers’ Choice Award
01:01
Digital Locations to Use Artificial Intelligence to Create Personalized Digital Content
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ternium S.A. (TX)
30 Nov
Shareholder Alert – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Tenaris S.A.
30 Nov
FHLBank San Francisco Releases October 2018 Cost of Funds Index
30 Nov
Tower 16 Capital Partners Acquires Fourth Multifamily Project in Las Vegas for $29.5 Million, Plans to Renovate 314-Unit Evergreen Apartments
30 Nov
Exergen Global’s Sensors Help Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical (SCB) Develop a Solution to Ensure Safe Blood Transfusions With Reliable, Accurate Temperature Measurement

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 December 2018 03:27:40
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-01 04:27:40 - 2018-12-01 03:27:40 - 1000 - Website: OKAY