Digital Locations to Use Artificial Intelligence to Create Personalized Digital Content

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. (OTC: DLOC), a developer of digital content technologies, today announced a new business direction and strategy to use artificial intelligence to create personalized digital content.

Digital Locations intends to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) platform to create highly personalized digital content and experiences for each and every person connected to the Internet.

Today, there are more than 7.6 billion people in the world, of whom more than 4.1 billion are Internet users. No two are exactly alike. By combining AI technologies, such as machine learning and big data analytics, the Company intends to allow websites, mobile apps, email and other forms of digital communication to dynamically deliver personalized content that is relevant, engaging and motivates the user to action. From the automatic selection of colors and content to a completely personalized look and feel, website owners and marketers could use the Company’s proposed AI platform to create digital experiences that foster deep and personal connections with their users.

This is all part of the Company’s larger vision to ultimately use artificial intelligence to create complete original content that is personalized for everyone. Management believes that AI generated content, including literature, music, textbooks, videos and websites, can be more personal, more relatable and more understandable.

Bill Beifuss, the Company’s president, commented, “In the past year of working on solutions for proximity-based marketing, we have learned that personalized content is very important to marketing success. Our research points to exciting possibilities of using artificial intelligence technologies for creating personalized content. Therefore, we are focusing our business in this new direction and hope to announce some substantive progress very soon.”

About Digital Locations, Inc.

Digital Locations, Inc., is a provider of proximity-based data solutions that help businesses better understand and interact with consumers in various physical locations. By deploying our network of smart on-site devices, we make it possible for businesses to digitally interact with their audiences, over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and collect valuable location-specific data. Our data analytics team then helps make sense of the large quantities of collected data, so businesses can implement highly effective location-based programs, such as advertising or brand engagement. Whether the locations are airports, sports venues, movie theaters, malls, or any place where people are, we enable smart interaction and data collection.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain statements that look forward within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such statements that look forward. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the statements that look forward contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These statements that look forward are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

