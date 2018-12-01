30/11/2018 23:30:34

Exergen Global’s Sensors Help Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical (SCB) Develop a Solution to Ensure Safe Blood Transfusions With Reliable, Accurate Temperature Measurement

WATERTOWN, Mass. and ZIJTAART, the Netherlands, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exergen Global today announced that its Micro IRt/c-HB infrared non-contact sensors are being used to measure blood product temperatures in the ThermaCor® 1200 Rapid Thermal Infuser designed and developed by Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical, LLC and manufactured by Sparton Medical. Exergen’s thermal management sensors measure both the input and output temperature of blood products in the system to ensure that patients suffering from blood loss due to trauma or surgery very quickly receive fluids warmed to the perfect body temperature.

SCB and Exergen Global partnered to develop a solution that could rapidly and continuously measure the large volumes of fluids needed for trauma, transplants and other procedures. The ThermaCor® infusion system utilizes the Exergen sensors to monitor and display the fluid’s temperature so that the clinician is always kept informed of the system’s performance. Since sterility was a mandate, any thermal management sensor used in the solution needed to have the capability to indirectly measure fluid temperature without directly contacting the fluid.

The team employed Exergen’s patented heat balance equation, a formula that allows the sensors to be precisely calibrated to measure the variance in temperature between the outside of the tube that transports the fluid, and the blood within the tube. Exergen’s heat balance equation, combined with its IRt/c non-contact sensors offered an ideal solution, providing measurements without touching the fluids while delivering accuracy within 0.1°C and response rates of between 50 and 150 milliseconds.

SCB and Sparton Medical chose to partner with Exergen Global because the sensor manufacturer’s exclusive, proprietary Sensoranics™ methodology closely mirrors Sparton’s approach to conquering the challenges to quality. Both companies emphasize the importance of partnership, the critical role of industry expertise and the overarching emphasis on customer satisfaction.

“The ThermaCor® 1200 Rapid Thermal Infuser is the culmination of our team’s work to bring a faster, easier and safer method to deliver large volumes of normothermic blood products for better patient care,” stated David C. Field, CEO of Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical. “However, the device requires a highly reliable means to properly measure fluid temperature. Exergen Global provided us with the perfect solution. Its non-contact sensors ensure sterility, which of course is paramount in medical procedures. What’s more, Exergen Global’s team of engineers worked closely with our engineers. The IRt/c sensor solution, including their heat balance equation, provides the utmost reliability ensuring that fluids will be infused at the proper temperature, thereby safeguarding patient safety and ultimately the patient’s life."

“In true keeping with our Sensoranics methodology, our engineers worked hand in hand with the needs of the ThermaCor® 1200 team to create a thermal management solution ideally suited to this very specific application,” said Bram Stelt, Director Large Accounts for Exergen Global. “The end result is a highly accurate and very cost-effective sensor solution ideally suited to the rapid thermal fluid infusion system.”

About Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical

Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical, LLC (SCB) is an innovator in clinically superior and economically beneficial therapeutic solutions for the treatment of thermal infusion care. SCB is a medical device company focused on delivering technologies for providing temperature-controlled fluid therapies. SCB has developed and patented a highly efficient heat transfer process that can heat fluids at a wide range of flow rates through a portable pump and single-use disposable cassettes. SCB has also developed and patented a compact in-line air trap / purging system. The Company has over fifteen (15) US patents issued and several that are still pending. Their Intellectual Property portfolio primarily covers technologies of portable rapid infusion, high efficiency heat transfer, automated air trapping and elimination and the quick latch disposable cassette. Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical, LLC is located just outside Atlanta, GA USA and is privately held.

www.ThermaCor1200.com

ThermaCor is a registered trademark of Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical, LLC

About Exergen Corporation and Exergen Global

Exergen Corporation, the global leader in industrial and medical non-invasive temperature technology, provides non-invasive temperature measurement devices providing lower cost, higher accuracy, less invasiveness, and greater reliability than ever previously possible. Exergen is well-known for its award-winning temporal artery thermometer in the healthcare and consumer market. The company was founded by Harvard Research scientist Dr. Francesco Pompei who holds over 75 patents. Exergen Corporation is based in Watertown, Massachusetts, U.S. Exergen Global, an HP Strategic Partner for 2017, is the worldwide solutions provider of Exergen Corporation’s industrial non-contact infrared temperature sensor solutions and the recipient of the 2015 Global Frost & Sullivan Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award (https://bit.ly/2pYfsy4).

For more information, visit:

www.exergenglobal.com

Email: office@exergenglobal.com

Or call: +1 617-649-6322

Press Contacts:

Ellen Minkels

eminkels@exergenglobal.com

 

