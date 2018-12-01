INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – NXEO

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (“Nexeo”) (NASDAQ: NXEO) on behalf of stockholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether members of Nexeo’s board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with Nexeo’s recent announcement that it would be acquired by Univar Inc. (“Univar”), and whether the proposed transaction undervalues Nexeo’s shares.

Nexeo stockholders are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/nexeo/ , to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and other stockholder actions. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com . This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

