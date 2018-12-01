01/12/2018 16:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases 480 V, 50 VA Primary Voltage Micro Transformer with 120 V Output Voltage

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and power equipment sectors, announced the release of a single phase 480 V primary voltage micro transformer with a rating of 0.05KVA (50 VA). This unit runs on 480 volts and provides a secondary voltage of 120 V and features an innovative terminal block design. This micro transformer is suitable for power management situations in industrial settings.

The MMT-480-50VA-120V powerful primary voltage micro transformer is compact and is made of high-quality silicon steel laminations and terminal block design for quick and easy hook up and the ability to install fuse clips. Terminal connection numbers molded to the terminal block, which corresponds to the nameplate and wiring diagrams, make this unit simple to connect.

Larson Electronics’ primary voltage micro transformer features a fin-shaped, injection-molded coil cover that allows for superior cooling. This durable unit also features a 130˚C insulation class with an 80˚C temperature rise. This unit is securely enclosed to prevent moisture, dirt or dust from entering, and has heavy steel mounting feet that can either be welded or bolted to the core.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC

 is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

