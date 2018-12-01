Larson Electronics Releases 65W High Intensity LED Light with 4,355 Lumens and 3000’ Spot Beam

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 65-watt high intensity LED spotlight that produces 4,355 lumens of light while drawing on only 0.54 amps from a 120V electrical system. This unit provides 50,000 hours of service life, 70% lumen retention and operates on 120/277V AC 50/60Hz.

The LED65WRE-1227 high intensity LED light features a single Cree 50-watt LED bulb that produces 4,355 lumens of bright light and a high output reflector to produce a narrow 10˚ spread spot beam of 3,000 feet long. This compact lamp head measures 6.7” OD and 8.82” tall with a mounting bracket. The LED featured in this unit is waterproof to three meters, sealed to protect against dust and dirt, and constructed to withstand demanding environments.

This durable LED light fixture offers IP68-rated construction and can withstand rapid temperature changes of -40˚C to 85˚C. The housings are made from extruded aluminum with lenses made of unbreakable polycarbonate. This LED light is equipped with 10 feet of 16/2 SOOW cord, an inline power supply and an additional foot of 18/3 SJTW cord, which is fitted with an industrial cord cap for common wall outlet connections.

This durable high intensity LED light fixture is suspended within a form-fitting trunnion (yolk-type) mount. Operators can install the unit anywhere a 1/2" hole can be drilled via a single stainless-steel stud protruding from the bottom of the mount. This LED fixture is suitable for military, industrial manufacturing, machine visioning, security and law enforcement, boating, off-roading and commercial structure illumination.

“This LED spotlight has a very compact form-factor – just 9 by 6 inches – yet it produces a significant lumen output of high intensity light,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “That makes this fixture great for applications where electrical power and mounting space is at a premium.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

