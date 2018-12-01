01/12/2018 21:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases 65W High Intensity LED Light with 4,355 Lumens and 3000’ Spot Beam

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 65-watt high intensity LED spotlight that produces 4,355 lumens of light while drawing on only 0.54 amps from a 120V electrical system. This unit provides 50,000 hours of service life, 70% lumen retention and operates on 120/277V AC 50/60Hz.

The LED65WRE-1227 high intensity LED light features a single Cree 50-watt LED bulb that produces 4,355 lumens of bright light and a high output reflector to produce a narrow 10˚ spread spot beam of 3,000 feet long. This compact lamp head measures 6.7” OD and 8.82” tall with a mounting bracket. The LED featured in this unit is waterproof to three meters, sealed to protect against dust and dirt, and constructed to withstand demanding environments.

This durable LED light fixture offers IP68-rated construction and can withstand rapid temperature changes of -40˚C to 85˚C. The housings are made from extruded aluminum with lenses made of unbreakable polycarbonate. This LED light is equipped with 10 feet of 16/2 SOOW cord, an inline power supply and an additional foot of 18/3 SJTW cord, which is fitted with an industrial cord cap for common wall outlet connections.

This durable high intensity LED light fixture is suspended within a form-fitting trunnion (yolk-type) mount. Operators can install the unit anywhere a 1/2" hole can be drilled via a single stainless-steel stud protruding from the bottom of the mount. This LED fixture is suitable for military, industrial manufacturing, machine visioning, security and law enforcement, boating, off-roading and commercial structure illumination.

“This LED spotlight has a very compact form-factor – just 9 by 6 inches – yet it produces a significant lumen output of high intensity light,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “That makes this fixture great for applications where electrical power and mounting space is at a premium.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/470a7909-f473-47e2-a2ef-7be7a49ee53a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a50fd245-fda4-411c-9627-698ee6377831

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66e5bc85-0906-4da6-a12b-b21c0e003859

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c5645bc-3566-4204-9e69-9127f3c58421

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
17
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
15
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CAMPING WORLD SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. - CWH
2
Digital Locations to Use Artificial Intelligence to Create Personalized Digital Content
3
Bellicum Announces Interim Results Showing Rimiducid Controlled GvHD in Patients Treated with Rivo-cel Following a Stem Cell Transplant
4
RYANAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY
5
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – NXEO

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01 Dec
Larson Electronics Releases 65W High Intensity LED Light with 4,355 Lumens and 3000’ Spot Beam
01 Dec
BeiGene Announces Clinical Results of Zanubrutinib in Mantle Cell Lymphoma From Two Presentations at the 60th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
01 Dec
Phillip Phillips Kicks Off the Fourth Annual “Live on Green!” Family-Friendly Event with a Free Concert Celebrating the Power of Music!
01 Dec
Bellicum Announces Interim Results Showing Rimiducid Controlled GvHD in Patients Treated with Rivo-cel Following a Stem Cell Transplant
01 Dec
Nasdaq Announces the Closure of its U.S. Markets in Honor of a National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush
01 Dec
Initial Data from Shire Collaboration Identifies Key Biomarkers That Affect Bleeding Patterns, Response to Treatment for Hemophilia A
01 Dec
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Ternium S.A. To Contact The Firm
01 Dec
Karyopharm Reports Positive Top-Line Phase 2b SADAL Data for Selinexor in Patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma at the American Society of Hematology 2018 Annual Meeting
01 Dec
Bellicum Announces Favorable Interim Event-Free Survival Data for Rivo-cel Treated Patients in Presentation at ASH 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 December 2018 00:18:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-02 01:18:50 - 2018-12-02 00:18:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY