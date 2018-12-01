01/12/2018 17:13:42

Nasdaq Announces the Closure of its U.S. Markets in Honor of a National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq announces that it will observe the passing of President George H.W. Bush by closing all Nasdaq U.S. equities and options markets on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

In addition, Nasdaq will observe a moment of silence at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Monday, December 3, 2018. The Nasdaq Tower in Times Square will be displaying a message honoring the former President.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com

MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan@nasdaq.com  

