Nasdaq Announces the Closure of its U.S. Markets in Honor of a National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq announces that it will observe the passing of President George H.W. Bush by closing all Nasdaq U.S. equities and options markets on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

In addition, Nasdaq will observe a moment of silence at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Monday, December 3, 2018. The Nasdaq Tower in Times Square will be displaying a message honoring the former President.

