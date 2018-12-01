Phillip Phillips Kicks Off the Fourth Annual “Live on Green!” Family-Friendly Event with a Free Concert Celebrating the Power of Music!

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live on Green!, an incredible three-day event celebrating the power of music will take place December 29-31, 2018 at the Pasadena Convention Center. In the Power of Music pavilion hosted by radio.com, visitors will learn the history of music and radio, see tributes to renowned artists, catch an impromptu acoustic performance, or potentially meet their favorite radio.com on-air personality.

The free family festival celebrates the iconic Rose Parade® and Rose Bowl and will include activities, entertainment and attractions for the entire family. Everyone will enjoy the new Rose Parade exhibit, Stephanie Edwards – Artistry on Parade in the Celebrate the Extraordinary pavilion. The area will include the 130-year history of the iconic Rose Parade, parade memorabilia, special float building and floral displays, and perhaps the opportunity to meet a former Rose Queen. Rose Bowl games from decades past will be showcased in the pop-up Gridiron Lounge. Be sure to climb into the driver's seat of the Live on Green! float on display and learn just how difficult it is to steer a 40,000 lb. decorated "floral masterpiece" 5.5 miles down Colorado Boulevard.

At the “Let Us Entertain You” stage hosted by The Paseo, guests will enjoy a jam-packed line up of non-stop entertainment, highlighted by a free concert performance by Phillip Phillips. Since releasing his five-times-platinum debut single “Home,” Phillips has released two chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of soulful, earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages across the globe.

The Eubanks Equestrian pavilion pays tribute to all the past, present and future equestrian participants in the parade both two legged and four! For over three decades Bob Eubanks co-hosted the Rose Parade from high a top the broadcast booth on Colorado Boulevard sharing his passion for the horses and riders with millions of TV viewers.

The “Culinary Cues” stage is hosting celebrity chefs Jamie Gwen and Ally Phillips and renowned mixologists. They will entertain and enlighten the crowd, making entertaining and every day dishes special with delicious hacks and ideas.

In the Coaches' Challenge Family Fun Zone kids of all ages can enjoy the inflatable obstacle course and giant slide, soccer kick area, basketball free throw, football toss, toddler play area, face painting, balloon twisting, crafts and more! And don’t miss the USAF STEAM exhibit where there will be special activities and ongoing demonstrations.

Through a partnership with the Los Angeles Times en Español and HOY Los Angeles guests at Live on Green! will celebrate the diversity and rich cultures within our community through a series of hands-on experiential activities.

Make your plans for a full day of fun! We are a quick walk from the Metro Gold Line Del Mar Station, enjoy all the sights, sounds and activities of Live on Green! Take a break for a delicious meal at one of the dozen restaurants and casual dining spots at The Paseo! Take in a performance of The Wonderful Winter of Oz featuring Kermit the Frog as The Wizard and have a late afternoon snack or dinner at The Paseo before catching a movie at the Arclight Cinemas Pasadena!

Pasadena is synonymous with celebrating the New Year. Now at Live on Green!, everyone can start the party early with fun-filled days of discovery and entertainment from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 29th & 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on December 31st

For directions and a schedule of events visit liveongreenpasadena.com and come ready to ring in the New Year Pasadena style!

CONTACT:

Barbara Cocks

barbara.c@huertaquorum.com

818 243-6800 ext. 108