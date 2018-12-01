01/12/2018 03:50:00

RYANAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ryanair Holdings plc (NasdaqGS: RYAAY), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between May 30, 2017 and September 28, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Ryanair investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ryanair-holdings-plc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Ryanair and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

In the summer of 2018, worsening labor relations continued to negatively affect Ryanair’s performance, despite its statements otherwise, causing significant expenses from flight cancellations.  On July 23, 2018, the Company revealed quarterly profits had decreased 20% partly due to a 34% increase in staffing costs. Then, on October 1, 2018, Ryanair disclosed that strikes and flight cancellations had caused increasing costs such that it was unable to meet its annual profit guidance.

On this news, the price of Ryanair’s ADSs plummeted. 

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

 

