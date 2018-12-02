Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Costco, Ribbon, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Costco Wholesale Corporation, Ribbon Communications, Inc., and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)

Class Period: June 6, 2018 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Costco lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) consequently, defendants’ statements about Costco’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Costco class action go to: https://bespc.com/cost/ .

Ribbon Communications, Inc. f/k/a Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN)

Class Period: January 8, 2015 - March 24, 2015

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

The complaint alleges that defendants knew that the company would fall materially short of its $74 million revenue forecast. Defendants knew that the unrealistic revenue and profitability forecasts remained aspirational and largely unreachable, a fact that senior sales personnel regularly communicated to defendants. Defendants also knew that a number of 2015 sales had been pulled forward to buoy sales numbers in Q4 2014, at management’s express direction, and that the backlog of sales expected to be recognized in early 2015 was significantly lower than usual. Upon disclosure of the company’s poor results, the company’s share price fell significantly in value-thereby injuring investors.

To learn more about the Ribbon class action go to: https://bespc.com/rbbn/.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)

Class Period: November 6, 2017 - October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

The class action complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (ii) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Evoqua’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The complaint further alleges that investors purchased Evoqua’s common stock at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered investment losses as a result of the defendants’ conduct.

To learn more about the Evoqua class action go to: https://bespc.com/aqua/ .

