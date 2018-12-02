02/12/2018 20:00:00

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Costco, Ribbon, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
02 Dec - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
30 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
30 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT COST HTHT HON IGCC ALGN AQUA SONS..

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Costco Wholesale Corporation, Ribbon Communications, Inc., and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)

Class Period: June 6, 2018 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Costco lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) consequently, defendants’ statements about Costco’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Costco class action go to: https://bespc.com/cost/.

Ribbon Communications, Inc. f/k/a Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN)

Class Period: January 8, 2015 - March 24, 2015

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

The complaint alleges that defendants knew that the company would fall materially short of its $74 million revenue forecast. Defendants knew that the unrealistic revenue and profitability forecasts remained aspirational and largely unreachable, a fact that senior sales personnel regularly communicated to defendants. Defendants also knew that a number of 2015 sales had been pulled forward to buoy sales numbers in Q4 2014, at management’s express direction, and that the backlog of sales expected to be recognized in early 2015 was significantly lower than usual. Upon disclosure of the company’s poor results, the company’s share price fell significantly in value-thereby injuring investors.

To learn more about the Ribbon class action go to: https://bespc.com/rbbn/.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)

Class Period: November 6, 2017 - October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

The class action complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (ii) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Evoqua’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The complaint further alleges that investors purchased Evoqua’s common stock at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered investment losses as a result of the defendants’ conduct.

To learn more about the Evoqua class action go to: https://bespc.com/aqua/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02 Dec COST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Costco, Ribbon, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02 Dec COST
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, SYF, AQUA and RBBN
30 Nov COST
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Costco Wholesale Corporation – COST
30 Nov HON
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT COST HTHT HON IGCC ALGN AQUA SONS MGI EIX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
29 Nov COST
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
28 Nov COST
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, RYAAY, MGI and PPDF
28 Nov COST
Report: Developing Opportunities within Costco Wholesale, Pepsico, Northern Oil and Gas, Codexis, Sangamo Therapeutics, and BRF S.A. — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
27 Nov HON
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG TGTX JT COST HON DY RYAAY MGI PPDF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
27 Nov COST
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
27 Nov COST
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases Golight Radioray 36W LED Motorized Spotlight with 200lb Magnet and 900’L x 70’W Beam
2
Bellicum Announces Data Presentation at ASH 2018 Demonstrating Low Rates of Cancer Recurrence in Pediatric AML and ALL Patients Treated with Rivo-cel
3
Unum Therapeutics Presents Preliminary Results from Ongoing Phase 1 Study ATTCK-17-01 at the 2018 ASH Annual Meeting
4
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Alaska earthquake
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, SYF, AQUA and RBBN

Related stock quotes

Costco Wholesale Corpora.. 231.28 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02 Dec
miRagen Therapeutics Announces Final Safety, Biodistribution and Clinical Efficacy Data From Phase 1 Cobomarsen Clinical Trial in Patients With Mycosis Fungoides
02 Dec
Larson Electronics Releases 2018 Ford F150 No-Drill 24”x12” Magnetic Mounting Plate for Magnetic Spotlights
02 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Costco, Ribbon, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Acadia, TG Therapeutics, Namaste, and Huazhu Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02 Dec
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Inuvo, ConvergeOne, and Owens Realty on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02 Dec
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALGN, GSKY, MGI and EIX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
02 Dec
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from a Clinical Study of APL-2 in Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria at ASH
02 Dec
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Preliminary Data from Phase 1b/2 Trial of Vecabrutinib in Patients with CLL and Other B-Cell Malignancies at ASH Annual Meeting
02 Dec
DEADLINE MONDAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ACHC and ADNT

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 December 2018 00:13:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-03 01:13:35 - 2018-12-03 00:13:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY