Larson Electronics Releases 2018 Ford F150 No-Drill 24”x12” Magnetic Mounting Plate for Magnetic Spotlights

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a no-drill magnetic steel mounting plate compatible with 2018 Ford F150 aluminum body pickup trucks. This magnetic Golight mounting plate weighs 10 lbs. with the ability to hold up to 20 lbs. of lights and features an aluminum frame, brackets and steel mounting plate.

The MMP-V2-F150-2018 no-drill magnetic Golight mounting plate is installed via the rear cab lights and features a weatherproof seal on the back for secure and dry installation and protection against scrapes. This powder-coated, durable magnetic mounting plate requires no drilling and comes in a choice of white, grey or black finish. This unit features a windload suitable for highway speeds.

This mounting plate allows users to deploy spotlights, strobes, beacons, hunting spotlights, signal lights, security lights and warning lights on the top of their truck. Suitable applications include hunting, fishing, off-roading, security, search and rescue operations, farming operations and any other applications that a roof mounted spotlight is needed.

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

