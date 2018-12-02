02/12/2018 21:15:00

Larson Electronics Releases 2018 Ford F150 No-Drill 24”x12” Magnetic Mounting Plate for Magnetic Spotlights

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a no-drill magnetic steel mounting plate compatible with 2018 Ford F150 aluminum body pickup trucks. This magnetic Golight mounting plate weighs 10 lbs. with the ability to hold up to 20 lbs. of lights and features an aluminum frame, brackets and steel mounting plate.

The MMP-V2-F150-2018 no-drill magnetic Golight mounting plate is installed via the rear cab lights and features a weatherproof seal on the back for secure and dry installation and protection against scrapes. This powder-coated, durable magnetic mounting plate requires no drilling and comes in a choice of white, grey or black finish. This unit features a windload suitable for highway speeds.

This mounting plate allows users to deploy spotlights, strobes, beacons, hunting spotlights, signal lights, security lights and warning lights on the top of their truck. Suitable applications include hunting, fishing, off-roading, security, search and rescue operations, farming operations and any other applications that a roof mounted spotlight is needed.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed345161-14a3-4d14-a92a-1dac70f13833

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e2f71d7-1d9d-4c66-b9bc-cc56c28bfab7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94dcfd6e-2d7b-4932-8193-1b652dcb0799

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
15
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases Golight Radioray 36W LED Motorized Spotlight with 200lb Magnet and 900’L x 70’W Beam
2
Bellicum Announces Data Presentation at ASH 2018 Demonstrating Low Rates of Cancer Recurrence in Pediatric AML and ALL Patients Treated with Rivo-cel
3
Unum Therapeutics Presents Preliminary Results from Ongoing Phase 1 Study ATTCK-17-01 at the 2018 ASH Annual Meeting
4
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Alaska earthquake
5
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, SYF, AQUA and RBBN

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:00
miRagen Therapeutics Announces Final Safety, Biodistribution and Clinical Efficacy Data From Phase 1 Cobomarsen Clinical Trial in Patients With Mycosis Fungoides
21:15
Larson Electronics Releases 2018 Ford F150 No-Drill 24”x12” Magnetic Mounting Plate for Magnetic Spotlights
20:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Costco, Ribbon, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
20:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Acadia, TG Therapeutics, Namaste, and Huazhu Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
20:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Inuvo, ConvergeOne, and Owens Realty on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
17:05
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALGN, GSKY, MGI and EIX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17:01
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from a Clinical Study of APL-2 in Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria at ASH
17:00
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Preliminary Data from Phase 1b/2 Trial of Vecabrutinib in Patients with CLL and Other B-Cell Malignancies at ASH Annual Meeting
16:00
DEADLINE MONDAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ACHC and ADNT

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 December 2018 23:53:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-03 00:53:35 - 2018-12-02 23:53:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY