Larson Electronics Releases Golight Radioray 36W LED Motorized Spotlight with 200lb Magnet and 900’L x 70’W Beam

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 36-watt LED motorized spotlight that operates with a hand-held wireless remote. This powerful spotlight provides a wide spot beam with a working beam of 900 feet long by 70 feet wide. This unit features a clear top and is magnetically mounted with a 200lb grip magnet base that is tested to withstand speeds up to 85mph.

The GL-9000-CT-M Golight Radioray LED motorized spotlight produces 2,500 lumens of intense light with a 6000K color temperature and operates with 12V DC drawing on three amps. The remote control operates over a radio frequency of 433 MHz with a range of up to 100 feet and the ability to operate through walls. This spotlight’s remote-control operation allows operators to rotate the light 370˚ with a hard stop and adjust the vertical tilt through 135˚.

This spotlight’s remote control is constructed of polycarbonate with weatherproof rubber push-pad buttons and can be programmed to operate one or more lights simultaneously. Remote control functions include on or off and four buttons that control up, down, left and right movement. This remote includes an internal 12-volt battery rated at 1 year of operation and a single red LED to indicate remote control activity.

The remote movement of the spotlight is provided by an automotive grade internal motor, gear and transmission assembly constructed of LEXAN, brass and stainless steel to prevent rust and corrosion. The light is equipped with a 16-foot cord that has a cigarette plug end, ideal for hunting, security, boating, law enforcement, emergency services, utilities and anywhere high power and remote-control functionality are desired.

“This golight is designed for all weather conditions,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The light’s wide, far-reaching beam offers intense illumination for nighttime operations, and remote control gives users flexible operation.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

