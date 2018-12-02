02/12/2018 15:30:00

Larson Electronics Releases Golight Radioray 36W LED Motorized Spotlight with 200lb Magnet and 900’L x 70’W Beam

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 36-watt LED motorized spotlight that operates with a hand-held wireless remote. This powerful spotlight provides a wide spot beam with a working beam of 900 feet long by 70 feet wide. This unit features a clear top and is magnetically mounted with a 200lb grip magnet base that is tested to withstand speeds up to 85mph.

The GL-9000-CT-M Golight Radioray LED motorized spotlight produces 2,500 lumens of intense light with a 6000K color temperature and operates with 12V DC drawing on three amps. The remote control operates over a radio frequency of 433 MHz with a range of up to 100 feet and the ability to operate through walls. This spotlight’s remote-control operation allows operators to rotate the light 370˚ with a hard stop and adjust the vertical tilt through 135˚.

This spotlight’s remote control is constructed of polycarbonate with weatherproof rubber push-pad buttons and can be programmed to operate one or more lights simultaneously. Remote control functions include on or off and four buttons that control up, down, left and right movement. This remote includes an internal 12-volt battery rated at 1 year of operation and a single red LED to indicate remote control activity.

The remote movement of the spotlight is provided by an automotive grade internal motor, gear and transmission assembly constructed of LEXAN, brass and stainless steel to prevent rust and corrosion. The light is equipped with a 16-foot cord that has a cigarette plug end, ideal for hunting, security, boating, law enforcement, emergency services, utilities and anywhere high power and remote-control functionality are desired.

“This golight is designed for all weather conditions,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The light’s wide, far-reaching beam offers intense illumination for nighttime operations, and remote control gives users flexible operation.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59cf98b7-87e5-47b0-b042-4ab2495b1e08

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5994485c-68e5-423d-aec2-f879baca0c0a

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
15
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
14
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bellicum Announces Interim Results Showing Rimiducid Controlled GvHD in Patients Treated with Rivo-cel Following a Stem Cell Transplant
2
Phillip Phillips Kicks Off the Fourth Annual “Live on Green!” Family-Friendly Event with a Free Concert Celebrating the Power of Music!
3
Nasdaq Announces the Closure of its U.S. Markets in Honor of a National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush
4
BeiGene Announces Clinical Results of Zanubrutinib in Mantle Cell Lymphoma From Two Presentations at the 60th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
5
Unum Therapeutics Presents Preliminary Results from Ongoing Phase 1 Study ATTCK-17-01 at the 2018 ASH Annual Meeting

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:00
DEADLINE MONDAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ACHC and ADNT
15:30
Larson Electronics Releases Golight Radioray 36W LED Motorized Spotlight with 200lb Magnet and 900’L x 70’W Beam
15:30
Bellicum Announces Data Presentation at ASH 2018 Demonstrating Low Rates of Cancer Recurrence in Pediatric AML and ALL Patients Treated with Rivo-cel
15:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GOOG, OZK, IGCC and NKTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:07
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, SYF, AQUA and RBBN
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG SFIX DY FIT RYAAY TSRO MDR ATUS PPDF BA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
14:00
Zogenix Presents Positive Findings on the Impact of Treatment with FINTEPLA® (ZX008) on Everyday Executive Function in Patients with Dravet Syndrome
02:25
Unum Therapeutics Presents Preliminary Results from Ongoing Phase 1 Study ATTCK-17-01 at the 2018 ASH Annual Meeting
00:36
Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Alaska earthquake

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
02 December 2018 17:03:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-02 18:03:00 - 2018-12-02 17:03:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY