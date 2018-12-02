02/12/2018 00:36:25

Verizon offering free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Alaska earthquake

ANCHORAGE, Ala., Dec. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our customers impacted by the earthquake that struck Alaska on November 30, Verizon Wireless is saying “We’ve Got Your Back.”  Verizon is providing free calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in areas most impacted by the earthquake through December 7.

'"The strong earthquake centered near Anchorage has disrupted the lives of many Alaskans," said Jonathan LeCompte, president, Pacific Market for Verizon. "As aftershocks continue, we hope that waiving overages will give our customers some peace of mind during this stressful time.”

All Verizon retail stores in Anchorage will reopen today. However, we suggest contacting your local store before visiting as hours may vary depending on local impact.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Heidi Flato

925.324.8692

heidi.flato@verizonwireless.com

Twitter: @HeidiFlato 

Carolyn Schamberger

847.204.4282

carolyn.schamberger1@verizonwireless.com

Twitter: @cschamz

