03/12/2018 21:22:41

ALINE Orthotics Now Available at Duben Holistic Chiropractic Center

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leader in holistic health and well-being, Duben Holistic Chiropractic Center is proud to announce that they now offer advanced ALINE orthotics. ALINE’s patented technology has made them a leader in the advanced custom orthotic industry. ALINE’s enhanced insoles include compression technology involving 100 moving ribs, engineered suspension zones, and gel heel cups and pads. Thousands of professional athletes have chosen ALINE for improved mobility, comfort, and performance. The chiropractic professionals at Duben Holistic Chiropractic Center recommend ALINE orthotics for everyday and athletic use alike.

ALINE’s suspension technology provides optimum foot arch support to promote proper posture and weight distribution. This helps to reduce strain on the foot, knees, hips, pelvis, and spine. Lower back pain, knee pain, and hip pain is often the result of misalignments in the spine caused by poor posture and uneven weight distribution on the feet.

Duben Holistic Chiropractic Center

has chosen ALINE insoles because of their dynamic technology and ability to promote mobilization of the foot. While traditional insoles only brace the foot for standing, ALINE’s advanced suspension technology is suitable for everyday movement and athletic performance. ALINE’s various orthotics lines including Active, Active +, Golf, Warm, and Cycle insoles.

Custom ALINE orthotics are just one of the many services offered at the clinic. Among their many holistic services include BrainSpan Testing with Omega-3 indexing, applied kinesiology (AK) for muscle testing, Morphogenic Field Technique (MFT) for muscle response, Neuro Emotional Technique (NET) for emotional reaction identification, nutritional counseling, laser therapy, and holistic chiropractic care.

Dr. Alan Duben

and Dr. Lindsay Erickson, lead the team at Duben Holistic Chiropractic Center where they explore out-of-the-box health solutions, delving into the roles that structure, nutrition, and emotion play in the body’s overall balance and health restoration. At Duben Holistic Chiropractic Center, the focus is not just on physical health and well-being, but to evaluate emotional and spiritual health as a component of overall wellness. Holistic care treatment involves total person assessments and restoration of the mind, body, and spirit. Holistic, drug-free therapies are safe and effective for the whole family.

Dr. Duben, founder of Duben Holistic Chiropractic Center says, “Overall health and well-being involve synergy of the entire body. Our goal is to deliver comprehensive natural solutions to improve total health and function.”

For more information, contact the Thousand Oaks practice at (805) 494-1339 or visit their website to experience the difference that specialized, holistic health services have on overall wellness and find out how custom ALINE orthotics from Duben Holistic Chiropractic Center can improve everyday aches and pains. With years of holistic training and experience, Drs. Duben and Erickson are eager to help each patient achieve balanced health.

