03/12/2018 21:16:49

AMA Study Offer First National Estimate of Telemedicine Use by Physicians

WASHINGTON, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Medical Association (AMA) today presented the first nationally representative estimates on how many physicians use telemedicine, and what functions it serves in their practices. Based on a 2016 survey of patient care physicians from all corners of the medical profession, the results gauge the emergence of telemedicine and its integration into health care delivery. The AMA’s benchmark telemedicine study was published in the December issue of Health Affairs.

“While regulatory and legislative changes have been implemented to encourage the use of telemedicine, there are no nationally representative estimates on its use by physicians across all medical specialties,” said Carol K. Kane, study co-author and AMA director of economic and health policy research.  “To fill this information gap, the AMA study surveyed 3,500 physicians to provide needed data that will help assess potential barriers and create strategies to promote telemedicine adoption.”

Key findings from the AMA study include:

Overall Use of Telemedicine

Fifteen percent of physicians worked in practices that used telemedicine for patient interactions, such as diagnosing or treating patients, following up with patients, or managing patients with chronic conditions.

Eleven percent of physicians worked in practices that used telemedicine for interactions with health care professionals, such as having a specialty consultation, or getting a second opinion.

Telemedicine Use by Specialty Radiologists (39.5 percent), psychiatrists (27.8 percent), and cardiologists (24.1 percent) had the highest use of telemedicine for patient interactions. In other specialties, the use of telemedicine for patient interactions ranged from 6.1 percent to 23.0 percent.

Emergency medicine physicians (38.8 percent), pathologists (30.4 percent), and radiologists (25.5 percent) had the highest use of telemedicine for interactions with health care professionals. In other specialties, the use of telemedicine for interactions with health care professionals ranged from 3.3 percent to 14.9 percent.

Telemedicine Use by Modality Videoconferencing was the telemedicine modality with the most widespread use. Videoconferencing was used in the practices of 12.6 percent of physicians. Use of videoconferencing was most common among emergency medicine physicians (31.6 percent), psychiatrists (25.8), and pathologists (24.1 percent).

Store and forward of patient data for analysis and diagnosis was used in the practices of 9.4 percent of physicians. Using telemedicine to store and forward patient data was most common among radiologists (42.7 percent), pathologists (22.7 percent), and cardiologists (14.9 percent).

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) was used in the practices of 7.3 percent of physicians. Use of remote patient monitoring was most common among cardiologists (17.9 percent), nephrologists (15.4 percent), and neurologists (12.8 percent).

Telemedicine Use by Practice Characteristics

Physicians in smaller medical practices and physician-owned medical practices had a lower rate of telemedicine use than physicians in larger medical practices and ones that were not physician-owned. The findings suggest the financial burden of implementing telemedicine may be a continuing barrier, especially for that segment of practices.

The AMA is committed to making technology an asset, not a burden, and continues to invest in resources that provide physicians with a proven path for integrating telemedicine and digital health technologies into patient care.

A module in the AMA’s STEPS Forward™ collection of practice improvement strategies can help physicians use telemedicine in practice. In the module, physicians will learn the four steps to adopting telemedicine and how to navigate the benefits and challenges of remotely monitoring patients.

The AMA’s Digital Health Implementation Playbook offers a 12-steps process for adopting RPM using devices, trackers and sensors to capture and record patient-generated health data outside the traditional clinical environment. Through RPM, physicians can apply patient-generated health data to improve the management of chronic disease, while engaging patients in their own care.

Robert J. Mills

AMA Media & Editorial

(312) 464-5970

robert.mills@ama-assn.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
16
11:02
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
14
06:14
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
14
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13
02 Dec
VELO
Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Attends Industry Engagement Meeting with the Department of Homeland Security
2
Cellworks AI-Driven Biosimulation Predicted Chemo-resistance in AML and MDS Patients with 90% Accuracy
3
Editas Medicine Announces Pre-Clinical Data Supporting Novel Approach for Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia
4
Nytec’s Vincent Ball Talks About Carnival Collaboration and the World’s Largest Deployed IoT-based Guest Experience Platform for the Global Hospitality Industry
5
Cellworks Study Predicted Non-Response to Azacitidine in MDS Patients with 100% Accuracy using AI-Driven Biosimulation

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:06
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zafgen, Inc. – ZFGN
22:06
Brink’s to Participate in Two Investor Conferences on December 12 and 13
22:05
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. – HALO
22:04
National Rheumatology and Psoriasis Organizations Release Joint Guideline for Treating Psoriatic Arthritis
22:03
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tenaris S.A. - TS
22:02
Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares
22:01
Mullen Group Ltd. 2019 Budget and Business Plan Release
22:00
The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend
22:00
Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Wells Fargo Annual Midstream and Utility Symposium

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 December 2018 22:26:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-03 23:26:50 - 2018-12-03 22:26:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY