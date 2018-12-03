03/12/2018 18:00:00

Aptean Positioned as a Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management Software

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific enterprise software solutions, has been named a Challenger in the Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software* report.

Gartner determines Magic Quadrant positioning based on the vendor’s ability to execute, including its overall viability, sales execution and market responsiveness, and completeness of vision, including market understanding, innovation, business model and offering strategy. The company evaluated Aptean’s TabWare EAM solution.

Aptean was positioned the furthest to the right in the Challengers quadrant for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. “We believe that being positioned on Gartner’s Magic Quadrant alongside other vendors in solution development is an honor,” said Kay Jenkins, Director, Aptean TabWare EAM. “TabWare has developed a reputation as one of the industry’s most reliable, durable EAM solutions. We’ll continue to deliver the same level of service our enterprise customers expect, while developing innovative upgrades to answer tomorrow’s asset management challenges.”

Aptean TabWare EAM is a leading EAM/CMMS solution for asset-intensive manufacturing industries – such as energy, oil & gas, metals and mining, food and beverage, chemicals, wood products and general manufacturing – that aim to maximize asset performance, reduce maintenance costs and improve operational efficiency. TabWare can be deployed on premise or delivered as SaaS, and its configurability eliminates the need for customizations. For more information on Aptean’s TabWare EAM solution, visit https://www.aptean.com/solutions/asset-management/aptean-tabware-eam/.

* Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management Software, Kristian Steenstrup, Nicole Foust, Nigel Montgomery, October 9, 2018.

GARTNER DISCLAIMER

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT APTEAN

Aptean provides specific industries with purpose-built ERP, supply chain management and compliance solutions. In today’s fast-paced, highly competitive economy, organizations don’t have time to waste forcing homegrown software, spreadsheets and one-size-fits-all solutions to do things they were never designed to do. That’s why over 2,500 highly specialized organizations in more than 20 industries and 54 countries rely on Aptean to streamline their everyday operations. To learn how Aptean can help your organization stay at the forefront of your industry, visit www.aptean.com.

