BBX Capital Real Estate Acquires A Fifty Percent Membership Interest in The Altman Companies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX, OTCQX: BBXTB) (“BBX” or the “Company”), and The Altman Companies, jointly announced that BBX Capital Real Estate has acquired a fifty percent (50%) membership interest in The Altman Companies, LLC (“Altman Companies”) for $21.6 million from founder Joel Altman. The transaction, which was previously announced on October 19, 2018 includes membership interests in Altman Development Company, Altman-Glenewinkel Construction and Altman Management Company and interests in the manager of seven multi-family real estate developments. One of the eight developments in which BBX was to acquire an interest in was sold, which reduced the purchase price from the previously announced $22.7 million to $21.6 million.

As previously disclosed, BBX Capital Real Estate has also agreed to acquire an additional forty percent (40%) of Altman Companies for $9.4 million in approximately four years. Joel Altman, can also, at his option, require BBX Capital Real Estate to acquire the remaining ten percent (10%) interest in Altman Companies for $2.4 million. Joel Altman will continue to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Altman Companies. It is anticipated that BBX Capital Real Estate and Joel Altman will continue to invest in future projects based on their relative ownership percentages in Altman Companies going forward.

“We are very pleased to finalize this transaction with The Altman Companies, a real estate developer with a 50-year track record of success and a terrific team of professionals,” said Seth Wise, President of BBX Capital Real Estate. “The parties have, in the past, worked together on a number of communities and this transaction formalizes our ongoing relationship. It provides BBX Capital Real Estate a complete platform in an asset class that we believe, offers an opportunity to generate earnings and significant returns on capital.”

“Our team has been partners with BBX Capital Real Estate in apartment developments for many years and have enjoyed a terrific working relationship with many successes together,” said Joel Altman, CEO of the Altman Companies. “We believe our long affiliation with BBX and BBX Capital Real Estate is a natural fit that positions The Altman Companies to grow and prosper for many years into the future and is a ‘win-win’ for our companies, our associates and our partners.”

For more complete and detailed information regarding the above described transaction between BBX Capital Real Estate and The Altman Companies, including the related Developments and terms and conditions, please see BBX Capital Real Estate’s Report on Form 8-K filed on October 19, 2018, which is available on the SEC's website, https://www.sec.gov, and on BBX Capital’s website, www.BBXCapital.com.

About BBX Capital Real Estate: BBX Capital Real Estate is active in the acquisition, ownership and management of real estate development projects and investments in joint ventures. For further information, please visit https://www.bbxcapital.com/bbx-capital-real-estate/overview/ .

About the Altman Companies: Since 1968, The Altman Companies have developed, constructed, acquired and managed more than 25,000 multi-family homes in Florida, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and North Carolina. Altman Companies has a reputation for developing and operating luxury apartment homes and condominiums. The company has distinguished itself by creating highly sophisticated communities under its Altís brand. Residents enjoy The Altman Companies’ ‘Exceptional Living Experience’ of resort-style amenities and high-touch services. Last year, Altman Companies opened three new apartment communities in South Florida: Altís Bonterra, Altís Boca Raton, and Altís Pembroke Gardens; and two in Central Florida: Altís Shingle Creek and Altís Wiregrass Ranch. Today, Altman Companies has several other communities under construction or in the pipeline throughout Florida, including an eight-story mid-rise development just south of the entrance to University of Tampa and north of Tampa General Hospital called Altís Grand Central. Known for its development of exceptional quality rental apartment communities, the company has been a leader in the rental apartment field and has recently been recognized as the South Florida developer of the year by South Florida Business Journal. For more information on The Altman Companies, go to www.AltmanCos.com.

About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90 percent ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com .

