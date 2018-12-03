California Water Service Group and Subsidiary California Water Service Announces Two New Officers; Three Others to Assume Additional Responsibilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) and its subsidiary California Water Service (Cal Water) today announced the appointment of two new Cal Water officers and the assumption of additional responsibilities by three current Group officers. On January 1, 2019, Michael S. Mares, Jr. will assume the role of Vice President, California Operations and Greg A. Milleman will assume the role of Vice President, California Rates for Cal Water.

Mares began his career at Cal Water as a Temporary Operations and Maintenance Worker in 1992. Over the years he served in positions with increasing responsibilities, including Local Manager for Group subsidiary Hawaii Water Service’s (Hawaii Water) Big Island system, General Manager of Hawaii Water, and Manager of Cal Water’s Bakersfield District. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Organizational Communication from Kaplan University as well as Grade 5 California Distribution System Operator Certification and Grade 2 California Water Treatment Operator Certification.

Milleman brings 26 years of water utility experience to his new position. He began his career in the water industry at Valencia Water Company in 1992, where he served as Senior Vice President of Administration & Corporate Secretary. He joined Cal Water in 2013 and served as Director of Field Administration and Finance until late 2017 when he began serving as Interim Director of Rates. He is a Certified Public Accountant and has served on the California Water Association Board of Directors since 1992, including a 2015-2016 term as President.

“Mike and Greg will make great additions to our executive team. Mike is a seasoned operations professional who has deep understanding of Cal Water’s culture, and Greg is a proven expert in California ratemaking. I look forward to working with them in their new roles,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki.

Also on January 1, three Group officers will take on new roles and responsibilities. Paul G. Townsley will continue to oversee economic regulatory matters and business development for all Group subsidiaries and will assume overall responsibility for Washington, Hawaii, and New Mexico subsidiaries as Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Regulatory Matters Officer. Robert J. Kuta will continue to oversee engineering and environmental affairs and will assume responsibility for water quality as Vice President, Engineering and Chief Water Quality and Environmental Compliance Officer. Gerald A. Simon will continue to oversee safety and emergency preparedness and will assume responsibility for security as Vice President, Chief Safety, Security, and Emergency Preparedness Officer.

“We operate in an increasingly complex environment, and with the impending retirement of Timothy D. Treloar, Vice President, Water Quality and Chief Utility Operations Officer, we felt that this reorganization of our leadership team would better position us to continue to build our reputation for being an industry leader as we fulfill our purpose of improving the quality of life for our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders,” Kropelnicki said.

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies employ 1,176 people who provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. The company’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com .

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("Act"). The forward-looking statements are intended to qualify under provisions of the federal securities laws for "safe harbor" treatment established by the Act. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, and management's judgment about the Company, the water utility industry and general economic conditions. Such words as would, expects, intends, plans, believes, estimates, assumes, anticipates, projects, predicts, forecasts or variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from what is contained in a forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause a result different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to: governmental and regulatory commissions' decisions; consequences of eminent domain actions relating to our water systems; changes in regulatory commissions' policies and procedures; the timeliness of regulatory commissions' actions concerning rate relief; inability to renew leases to operate city water systems on beneficial terms; changes in California State Water Resources Control Board water quality standards; changes in environmental compliance and water quality requirements; electric power interruptions; changes in customer water use patterns and the effects of conservation; the impact of weather and climate on water availability, water sales and operating results; the unknown impact of contagious diseases on the Company's operations; civil disturbances or terrorist threats or acts, or apprehension about the possible future occurrences of acts of this type; labor relations matters as we negotiate with the unions; restrictive covenants in or changes to the credit ratings on our current or future debt that could increase our financing costs or affect our ability to borrow, make payments on debt or pay dividends; and, other risks and unforeseen events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements included in this paragraph, as well as the annual 10-K, Quarterly 10-Q, and other reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company assumes no obligation to provide public updates of forward-looking statements.

