03/12/2018 19:29:45

Carrot Health Wins 2018 Tekne Award for Advancing Health IT to Improve Care Quality and Outcomes

Minneapolis, MN, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Carrot Health, a leading provider of healthcare business intelligence solutions powered by social determinants of health, announced today it has won the 2018 Tekne Award in the Health IT category. The Tekne Awards, presented by the Minnesota High Tech Association (MHTA), recognize organizations that play significant roles in developing new technologies that positively impact the lives and futures of people worldwide.

“This year’s Tekne Award winners exemplify the diversity and strength of Minnesota’s innovative economy,” said MHTA President and CEO Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “The selected organizations all continuously challenge the status quo of the science and technology industries, and we were proud to honor them.”  

Carrot Health was one of 16 companies to receive a Tekne Award, an annual program that shines a spotlight on Minnesota's science and technology industry by honoring companies in areas ranging from advanced manufacturing and healthcare to agricultural. The Health IT category rewards development of technologies that have positively impacted patient care and quality life by improving disease diagnoses, patient outcomes and clinical efficiencies.

“We thank the MHTA for supporting the high-tech economy in Minnesota, and especially for its efforts to advance STEM education and workforce development,” said Steve Sigmond, Carrot Health’s Founder and CFO. “The Carrot Health team is proud to be part of Minnesota’s robust technology ecosystem and to be recognized with a Tekne Award. Thank you to all of our customers – our success wouldn’t be possible without you.”

Carrot Health specializes in healthcare business intelligence software for health systems and payers. Its cloud-based platform, Carrot MarketView™, delivers actionable business insights on customer behavior, health, and engagement. MarketView™ drives customer engagement and profitable revenue growth for payers and providers, improving decision-making, market share, growth, and the overall health of the consumers and communities served by its clients.

About Carrot Health

Based in Minneapolis, Carrot Health, Inc., provides consumer data-driven insights that engage populations, improve health, and optimize performance. Its SaaS platform, Carrot MarketView, delivers analytics and predictive modeling to understand who customers are, what they want, and how best to engage them. For more information, visit www.carrothealth.com.

Liz Goar

813-333-2844

liz@npccs.com

Carrot Health.png

