03/12/2018 11:30:00

Central Gulf Lines Moves Two Armored Brigades Across the Pacific

MOBILE, Ala., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Gulf Lines, Inc. (CGL), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH), announced today that the M/V GREEN COVE recently completed a round trip voyage to Busan, South Korea under a time charter to the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command.  CGL supported the movement of military equipment for U.S. Army brigades.

The GREEN COVE transported well in excess of 20,000 metric tons of military cargo, including more than 150 M1 Abrams tanks, and nearly 300 Bradley Fighting Vehicles utilizing the vessel’s full lift capacity.  The high-profile loading and discharge operations were attended by senior Army leadership.

CGL President and U.S. Navy veteran Henry Nuzum praised the tight coordination between CGL and the military.  “We appreciate the hard work of the 833rd Transportation Battalion in Seattle, the 837th Transportation Battalion in Busan, and the 834th Transportation Battalion in Oakland, loading and discharging the cargo. CGL delivered the equipment safely and ahead of schedule.  In 1950, CGL completed its first military contract, moving equipment for Military Sealift Command to Korea. After nearly seven decades of moving equipment for the U.S. Armed Forces, it is gratifying to deliver a fresh brigade to the site of our inaugural military move, and bring another one home.”

SEACOR Holdings Inc. Chief Operating Officer, Eric Fabrikant, added "CGL and its sister company, Waterman Steamship, have become an integral and important contributor to our Ocean Transportation and Logistics Services segment.  CGL became part of our business when SEACOR acquired International Shipholding Corporation as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding.  It has been a growth segment for our Ocean Transportation and Logistics Services group.  CGL has handled over 260,000 measurement tons of U.S. government and commercial cargo in 2018 and expects to exceed 2017 volumes, which exceeded 2016 volumes by approximately 50%.  I congratulate Henry and his entire team on their success in delivering beyond the expectations of our customers while handling increasingly larger volumes of cargo."

About Central Gulf Lines

Central Gulf Lines, Inc., a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc., was established in 1947 and has carried U.S. military cargo for more than 65 years. CGL provides logistics services with a fleet of modern US-flag Pure Car/Truck Carrier vessels and participates in the U.S. Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement (VISA) program and the Maritime Security Program (MSP).

About SEACOR

SEACOR is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics and risk management consultancy. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CKH.

For additional information, contact Investor Relations at (954) 523-2200 or visit SEACOR’s website at www.seacorholdings.com.

