CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, FIT and AQUA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQGS: COST) Class Period: June 6, 2018 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Costco Wholesale Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Costco lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Costco’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 4, 2018, Costco announces that “in its upcoming fiscal 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, it expects to report a material weakness in internal control. The weakness relates to general information technology controls in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems that support the Company’s financial reporting processes. The access issues relate to the extent of privileges afforded users authorized to access company systems.” Following this news, shares of Costco fell from a close of $231.68 on October 4, 2018, to a close of $218.82 the following day.

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) Class Period: August 2, 2016 - January 30, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Fitbit Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) as such, the Company was experiencing increased competition; (3) as a result, demand and sell-through for the Company’s existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) as a result, the Company’s sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) the Company’s financial guidance was overstated; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements during the Class Period about Fitbit’s business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Class Period: November 6, 2017 - October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

About the lawsuit: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (2) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (3) as a result, Evoqua’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

