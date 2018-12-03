Correction of exchange notice (448/18): New share for trading, Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) (452/18)

Correction refers to ISIN and is marked in bold.

At the request of Jetpak Top Holding AB, 559081-5337, the shares of Jetpak Top Holding AB will be traded on First North Premier as from December 5, 2018.

The company has 3,193,879 shares as per today’s date.

Short name: JETPAK Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,835,817 ISIN code: SE0012012508 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 164293 ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK Company Registration Number: 559081-5337 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 MIC code: FNSE Trading currency: SEK

Classification

Code Name 2000 Industrials 2700 Industrial Goods & Services

