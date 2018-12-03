Correction of exchange notice (448/18): New share for trading, Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) (452/18)

Correction refers to ISIN and is marked in bold.
At the request of Jetpak Top Holding AB, 559081-5337, the shares of Jetpak Top Holding AB will be traded on First North Premier as from December 5, 2018.
The company has 3,193,879 shares as per today’s date.
Short name:
JETPAK
Maximum number of shares to be listed:
11,835,817
ISIN code:
SE0012012508
Round Lot:
1
Order book ID:
164293
ADT Value:
4,000,000 SEK
Company Registration Number:
559081-5337
Market segment:
First North STO/8
Tick Size table:
MiFID II tick size table/230
MIC code:
FNSE
Trading currency:
SEK
Classification
Code
Name
2000
Industrials
2700
Industrial Goods & Services
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.