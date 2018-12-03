Dawson James Securities Announces Addition of Senior Banking and Capital Market Executives

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawson James Securities, Inc., is pleased to announce the addition of Brandon Ross as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets and Jonathan Blum as Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking residing in the Firm’s New York City office.

Robert D. Keyser, CEO of Dawson James, says, “We are excited to welcome back both Brandon and Jonathan to our Firm.” Keyser continues, “Dawson James has a long history with the team and we look forward to their contribution.”

Mr. Ross has over 20 years of investment banking and financial advisory experience. He was most recently Managing Director in Investment Banking and Head of Capital Markets at WestPark Capital. Prior to this, Mr. Ross was a Managing Director of Investment Banking with Dawson James Securities where his responsibilities included all aspects of evaluating and executing structured and fundamental PIPE and Registered Direct transactions. Previously, Mr. Ross had originated the institutional PIPE Group at Maxim Group and was SVP at Ladenburg Thalmann. Prior to this, Mr. Ross was a Partner and Managing Director of Barington Capital Group where he was responsible for the capital raising efforts of numerous investment banking transactions. He has completed over 100 public and private offerings, aggregating more than $1 billion in capital raised primarily for small and micro-cap companies. Mr. Ross holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from Northeastern University and received an M.B.A. in Finance from the Stern School of Business, New York University.

Mr. Blum has 25 years of client consulting, advisory and fund-raising experience on Wall Street. He was most recently Managing Director, Investment Banking at WestPark Capital. Prior to this Mr. Blum was a Senior Managing Director at Dawson James Securities where he co-managed the New York Banking Group. Mr. Blum was responsible for capital raising for emerging growth companies with a life sciences focus. From 2002 to 2006, Mr. Blum was a Partner and Head of the Investment Banking practice at Jesup & Lamont Securities, a New York based boutique banking firm. Mr. Blum was a Managing Director at Prudential Securities Incorporated responsible for the firm’s Real Estate, Energy and Consumer M&A practices. Before joining Prudential Securities, Mr. Blum was a Director of M&A at Salomon Smith Barney. Prior to coming to Wall Street, Mr. Blum was a consultant at Bain & Co., a strategic consulting firm based in Boston. Mr. Blum graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in finance from Boston University and received an M.B.A. with distinction from the Harvard Business School.

About Dawson James Securities, Inc.

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com .

