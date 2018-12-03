Dawson James Securities Announces Expansion with the Addition of Institutional Equities and Corporate Access Role

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawson James Securities, Inc., is pleased to announce Elise Stern will take on the new role of Senior Managing Director of Institutional Equities and Head of Corporate Access.

Robert D. Keyser, CEO of Dawson James says, “Dawson James has grown significantly this past year throughout all departments.” Keyser continues, “It is increasingly more important to provide Corporate Access for both issuers and institutional clients. Elise’s expertise and impressive network will make our foothold in the small cap sector only stronger. “

Elise Stern says, “I’m excited for this new opportunity within Dawson James and look forward to offering our Corporate Clients and Institutional Funds access to fast-growing investment opportunities within our verticals.”

Ms. Stern has over 30 years of experience on Wall street focused on small cap growth companies in sectors including Life Science, Technology and Consumer. Elise has been with Dawson James for the past five years most recently as Head of Capital Markets. During her career, Ms. Stern has held various managerial positions in New York and San Francisco advising and executing growth capital strategies including equity and debt capital raises, and institutional marketing.

About Dawson James Securities, Inc.

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A Of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please contact:

Thomas W. Hands, President thands@dawsonjames.com