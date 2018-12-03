03/12/2018 18:02:41

Exeter Hospital joins North American Partners in Anesthesia

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the US, recently expanded services in its North region to welcome the entire clinical team of Exeter Health Resources Inc. (EHR). The 14 physicians and certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) of EHR provide anesthesia services at Exeter Hospital, a 100-bed, community-based hospital serving New Hampshire’s Seacoast Region. EHR clinicians annually deliver anesthesia for approximately 10,000 procedural cases in ten anesthetizing locations.

Karinne Jervis, MD, Chief of Anesthesiology Services at Exeter Hospital, said, “We are excited to be joining North American Partners in Anesthesia. We expect that our entire clinical team will benefit from NAPA’s leadership development programs and practice management infrastructure, as well as NAPA’s proprietary quality improvement and patient satisfaction tools.”

Brian W. Campbell, Exeter Hospital’s Vice President-Ambulatory, added, “NAPA’s collaborative regional leadership structure, supporting both the local anesthesia team and hospital administrators, was an important factor in EHR’s decision to integrate into NAPA. Joining NAPA also offers significant efficiencies associated with an operating platform designed specifically for anesthesia services. NAPA has truly acted like a partner in this new model of care for Exeter Hospital.”

Founded by a New York-based community hospital anesthesiology group in 1986, NAPA now serves more than one million patients per year at hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based practices in 11 states. Becker’s Hospital Review has recognized NAPA as one of the “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare” for three consecutive years; and in May 2018, Black Book Market Research announced that NAPA was the top-ranked anesthesia department outsourcing vendor.

“We are delighted to welcome the full EHR anesthesia team to NAPA, as they share our mission to ‘always do what is right for our patients,’” said John F. Di Capua, MD, CEO of NAPA. “NAPA has invested heavily in infrastructure to ensure that we deliver the best service to our hospitals and support our employees’ professional development, while continuing to provide the highest patient care. Together, we will create exceptional patient experiences every day, as we continue to solve the challenges of thriving in the present healthcare environment.”

