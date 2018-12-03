03/12/2018 13:46:28

FLRish Inc. Responds to U.S. Tax Court 280E Ruling

OAKLAND, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLRish Inc., a California corporation d/b/a Harborside (“Harborside”), which manages the iconic Harborside dispensaries, today released the following statement in response to the U.S. Tax Court’s ruling on the applicability of 280E as it relates to cannabis operators. The statement, issued by Harborside CEO Andrew Berman, reads as follows:

“We regret that Harborside was unsuccessful in its attempt to persuade the U.S. Tax Court that the plain meaning of Internal Revenue Code Sec. 280E does not apply to state licensed cannabis dispensaries. We feel this is a setback for entire cannabis industry, which is simply seeking the same tax treatment by the IRS that every other industry is subjected to. Since its inception, Harborside has demonstrated an utmost commitment to maintaining compliance under California state law, a fact recognized by the Court.Despite the ruling, Harborside remains in a very strong financial position as it undergoes its transition from a non-profit to for-profit entity and subsequent listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. At this point in time, we do not expect the Court ruling to have any effect on the timing of our listing. FLRish management anticipated the Court outcome and has been proactive in considering it in financial projections and planning.We will continue to consider all legal options as we proceed, including an appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. It is the practice of the Ninth Circuit to encourage parties to negotiate and come to an agreement prior to oral arguments. If the appeal route is taken, we will follow that guidance issued by the Court. Management will provide further updates as appropriate."In August 2018, Harborside entered into a binding letter agreement with Lineage Grow Company Ltd. ("Lineage") to complete a reverse takeover transaction ("Transaction") that will enable Harborside to complete a public listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), pending regulatory and shareholder approvals. The parties continue to work towards finalizing the definitive agreement that will set out the terms between the parties and the disclosure document to required qualify for listing on the CSE.

About Harborside

FLRish, Inc., currently manages the Harborside Oakland and Harborside San Jose retail stores in California, which legalized adult-use cannabis sales on January 1, 2018, and is projected to be the largest adult-use cannabis market in the United States. The Harborside Oakland dispensary was founded in 2006 by Steve DeAngelo and dress wedding; the Harborside brand today is well known throughout California and globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include expected use of proceeds and other statements of fact.

Completion of the RTO is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) acceptance and shareholder approval. Where applicable, the RTO cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the RTO will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or listing statement to be prepared in connection with the RTO, any information released or received with respect to the RTO may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the RTO and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. 

Robert Vanisko

N6A (for Harborside)

(212) 334-9753 ext.112

harborside@n6a.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
28
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
15
11:02
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
14
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
06:14
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases Golight Radioray 36W LED Motorized Spotlight with 200lb Magnet and 900’L x 70’W Beam
2
Bellicum Announces Data Presentation at ASH 2018 Demonstrating Low Rates of Cancer Recurrence in Pediatric AML and ALL Patients Treated with Rivo-cel
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, SYF, AQUA and RBBN
4
Cellworks AI-Driven Biosimulation Predicted Chemo-resistance in AML and MDS Patients with 90% Accuracy
5
DEADLINE MONDAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ACHC and ADNT

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:38
High Risk Recommendations BreitBurn and LINN resulted in losses – Customer claim filed by Mark Tepper law firm alleges
14:36
Insight Genetics Launches First-of-its-kind Test for Triple Negative Breast Cancer
14:35
ChainWise Blockchain Convention Aims to Take the Lead in Promoting Mass Blockchain Adoption and Education
14:30
Statistics from the Baltic Securities Market for November 2018
14:30
Statistics from the Baltic Securities Market for November 2018
14:29
RigNet Announces Adverse Ruling in Inmarsat Arbitration
14:27
Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) - GCF TST1 maintenance window
14:19
The observation status of Enzymatica AB (publ) is removed (450/18)
14:18
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces: Acquisition of Two Containerships & Options to Acquire Two Containerships; NMCI to Commence Trading on NASDAQ on December 10, 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 December 2018 14:55:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-03 15:55:15 - 2018-12-03 14:55:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY