GBT to Host Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Tomorrow to Provide a Regulatory Update for Voxelotor

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that the company will host a conference call to provide a regulatory update for voxelotor tomorrow, Monday, December 3, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 471-0808 (domestic) or (480) 696-7309 (international) and refer to conference ID 9327146. Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast and available on GBT’s website at www.gbt.com under the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay for one month following the event.

About Voxelotor

Voxelotor (previously called GBT440) is being developed as an oral, once-daily therapy for patients with SCD. Voxelotor works by increasing hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen. Since oxygenated sickle hemoglobin does not polymerize, GBT believes voxelotor blocks polymerization and the resultant sickling of red blood cells. With the potential to improve hemolytic anemia and oxygen delivery, GBT believes that voxelotor may potentially modify the course of SCD. In recognition of the critical need for new SCD treatments, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted voxelotor Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for the treatment of patients with SCD. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has included voxelotor in its Priority Medicines (PRIME) program, and the European Commission (EC) has designated voxelotor as an orphan medicinal product for the treatment of patients with SCD.

GBT is currently evaluating voxelotor in the HOPE (Hemoglobin Oxygen Affinity Modulation to Inhibit HbS PolymErization) Study, a Phase 3 clinical study in patients age 12 and older with SCD. Additionally, voxelotor is being studied in the ongoing Phase 2a HOPE-KIDS 1 Study, an open-label, single- and multiple-dose study in pediatric patients (age 4 to 17) with SCD. HOPE-KIDS 1 is assessing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and exploratory treatment effect of voxelotor.

About GBT

GBT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company determined to discover, develop and deliver innovative treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. GBT is developing two therapies for the potential treatment of sickle cell disease, including its late-stage product candidate, voxelotor, as an oral, once-daily therapy. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news .

Contact Information:

Myesha Lacy (investors)

GBT

650-351-4730

investor@gbt.com

Julie Normart (media)

W2O pure

559-974-3245

media@gbt.com