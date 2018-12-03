HelpSystems’ GoAnywhere Cloud Connectors for Salesforce, Dropbox, and More Are in High Demand for Secure Managed File Transfer

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelpSystems announced today that its recently launched Cloud Connectors feature, an enhancement to its popular GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer (MFT) solution, is gaining significant traction with customers. Cloud Connectors are out-of-the-box integrations that connect GoAnywhere with common business tools including Salesforce, SharePoint, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Box, Dropbox, and Google Drive, among others. These integrations enable users to automate the secure movement of files and important information between on-premises and cloud servers for internal purposes as well as knowledge sharing with key external partners.

HelpSystems currently has 20 of the most popular Cloud Connectors in the online marketplace with more being added every week. It recently published the Microsoft OneDrive Cloud Connector, a much-requested capability that speaks to organizations’ ongoing reliance on file-sharing sites for storing and moving data. HelpSystems has also recently published Cloud Connectors for Zendesk, a cloud-based help desk solution, and JIRA, issue and project tracking software, for more ways to automate everyday activities.

Not only is HelpSystems actively updating and improving previously released Cloud Connectors based on customer feedback, it encourages users to create their own integrations. This is possible within GoAnywhere’s intuitive interface, which supports the ability to add new connections to everyday business solutions – no programming necessary. Users can also share these new capabilities with fellow GoAnywhere customers via the solution’s online marketplace, a community portal that facilitates collaboration.

“At HelpSystems, we pride ourselves on always keeping the door open for candid customer feedback and requests,” said Steve Luebbe, Director of Development for the GoAnywhere product line. “Our GoAnywhere customers asked us to provide them with more tools for easy integration and secure file sharing, and the latest Cloud Connectors show the results of this partnership. This communication loop enables HelpSystems to continue to lead the industry in offering real-world solutions for organizations invested in expanding their cloud infrastructure.”

For more information on GoAnywhere MFT Cloud Connectors, visit https://www.goanywhere.com/managed-file-transfer/cloud-integrations .

