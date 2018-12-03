03/12/2018 21:17:34

HempLife Today to Introduce New Benevolence Program for Military Personnel and First Responders Continuing its Goal To Be The Leader in the Industry

Denver, CO, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU), through its operating subsidiary HempLife Today™, is announcing the addition of its new Benevolence Program targeted for the over 2 million active duty and reserve military personnel, and the over 2 million police and firefighters in the United States.

Through this new program, all persons who meet Company criteria will be able to purchase CannazALL™ Hemp derived CBD products at below wholesale prices, with no minimums and no obligations. The Company offers this new program in order to get more CannazALL™ products to those who can benefit, and since the Company's beginning, military persons and first responders have been one of the largest segments of persons reporting by using CannazALL™ Hemp derived CBD products.

Through the HempLife Today™ Benevolence Program, applicants will be able to fill out an online questionnaire directly on the Company Website, and also upload their identification, etc. Once approved, these persons will be given a special discount code, that is only available through their email and IP address, that will allow them to make purchases at below the Company’s current wholesale pricing.

The Company believes that reaching out to military personnel and first responders in this manner will have a very positive effect on potentially thousands of Americans, as well as the Company, and expects the social media and publicity from this offer to put more attention and awareness on the Company and its CannazALL™ products.

SEO James Ballas said, “Over the years we have helped as many people as we could who were benefiting from our products, but simply could not afford to take them on a daily basis, and that is where the foundation for our new Benevolence Program began. Now that we have the programming capabilities and a major name in the industry, it is the Company’s belief that getting our products out to thousands of military, police, and firefighters, is one of the best things we can do, for them, our industry, and the Company.”

COO Luke Dreyer said, “With our new Benevolence Program we will be building out a significant aspect of our Company that will spread the word about CannazALL products the way that nothing else can. Friends, family, and others the people who qualify for this program will all get positive exposure to HempLife Today and the CannazALL brand, and we believe this can be in the tens of thousands.”

The Company expects to have its new Benevolence Program active in January 2019 and will have additional press when the program goes live. The Company will be creating a public awareness campaign for this program and in the past has been approached by other organizations that can get help get the word out about this new program. The Company believes that this ongoing campaign will continue to help the Company grow, and reach its stated goal of $50,000,000 annually by 2022.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries, is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiaries HempLifeToday™ and CryptoBuy.com

About HempLife Today™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life-enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers, HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It’s popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, e-liquid, and CannazALL Pets™ CBD products all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

About CryptoBuy

CryptoBuy.com focuses on the burgeoning new world of Crypto Currencies and is created to be a service to persons interested in tracking and trading the many existing and future Crypto Currencies worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

