H&R Block Announces Date Change for the Release of its Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that the company has changed the reporting date of its fiscal 2019 second quarter results from Wednesday, December 5, 2018 to Thursday, December 6, 2018 in observance of a day of mourning to honor late President George H.W. Bush and the related closure of the U.S. stock markets.

The company will now announce its fiscal 2019 second quarter results on Thursday, December 6, 2018, before the market open of the New York Stock Exchange. At that time, a copy of the press release will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.hrblock.com.

A conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, December 6, 2018. During the conference call the company will discuss fiscal 2019 second quarter results, future outlook, and a general business update. To access the call, please dial the number below approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time:

U.S./Canada (855) 702-5257 or International (213) 358-0868

Conference ID: 8661109

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The link to the webcast can be accessed directly at https://investors.hrblock.com . The presentation will be posted on the Webcasts and Presentations page at https://investors.hrblock.com following the conclusion of the call.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on December 6, 2018, and continuing until January 6, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID is 8661109. The webcast will be available for replay beginning on December 7, 2018 and continuing for 90 days at https://investors.hrblock.com.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is a global consumer tax services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 12,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, and through H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block also offers adjacent Tax Plus products and services. In fiscal 2018, H&R Block had annual revenues of over $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom .

For Further Information

Investor Relations: Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com Media Relations: Susan Waldron, (816) 854-5522, susan.waldron@hrblock.com